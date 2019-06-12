Global $16.45 Bn Encryption Software Market Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Encryption Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Application (Disk Encryption, File/Folder Encryption, Communication Encryption, Cloud Encryption), Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global encryption software market size is estimated to grow from USD 7,500 million in 2019 to USD 16,455 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.0% from 2019 to 2024.

Large-scale digital transformation has increased the demand for data security and confidentiality in organizations. Encryption software provides a comprehensive way to mitigate the risks of accidental and intentional data breaches. Encryption is a process through which data is encoded so that it is inaccessible to unauthorized users. It helps protect sensitive information and enhances the security of communication between 2 parties. Encryption can be applied to data at rest as well as to data in transit, with the help of various symmetric and asymmetric algorithms.

Cyber threats are growing rapidly with increasing instances of unethical breaking of the barriers established via the conventional security measures, thereby fueling the demand for enhanced security solutions. The global encryption software market is in the established stage and is expected to witness expansive growth prospects owing to increasing awareness regarding data security among end users.



Encryption software helps enterprises maintain data integrity and privacy, secure data transmissions, ensure compliance, and protect their critical data and infrastructure from unauthorized access. Additionally, need for compliance toward stringent regulators such as Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS), and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) has forced enterprises to adopt encryption software to achieve complete data security. Furthermore, enterprise mobility and increasing adoption of cloud computing have made data susceptible to attacks, as employees are able to access their data from remote locations and on multiple devices.

Encryption software helps enterprises by securing the data on various endpoints and the data stored on the cloud. Due to these benefits, established players in the developed nations are seeking expansion opportunities in the developing regions by spreading awareness about encryption software.



The global encryption software market size and Year-over-Year (Y-O-Y) growth rate from 2019 to 2024 is highlighted in the report. Such growth in the market can be primarily attributed to the increasing instances of cyberattacks and frauds, and the need for compliance to various existing and upcoming regulations.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Encryption Software Market

4.2 Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2019

4.3 Market Top 3 Applications, 2019-2024

4.4 Encryption Software Market Investment Scenario



5 Encryption Software Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Encryption Software Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Regulatory Standards and Data Privacy Compliances

5.2.1.2 Rising Concerns Pertaining to Loss of Critical Data

5.2.1.3 Exponential Increase in the Adoption of Cloud and Virtualization Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Budgetary Constraints

5.2.2.2 Availability of Free, Open Source, and Pirated Encryption Software

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Integrated Data Protection Solutions and Eaas Among SMES

5.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of Encryption Software Across Verticals

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties in Effective Management and Usage of the Encryption Key

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce Among Enterprises

5.3 Regulatory Compliances

5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.3 Federal Information Security Management Act

5.3.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.6 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.7 Federal Information Processing Standards

5.4 Use Cases



6 Encryption Software Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Ensuring Privacy of Sensitive Data to Fuel the Demand for Encryption Software in the Market

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Support and Maintenance Services

6.3.1.1.1 Growing Demand to Streamline the Deployment Process to Fuel the Demand for Support and Maintenance Services

6.3.1.2 Training and Education Services

6.3.1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Facilitating the Needs of End Users to Drive the Growth of Training and Education Services

6.3.1.3 Consulting Services

6.3.1.3.1 Technologies Involved in Implementing Encryption Software Solutions to Boost the Growth of Consulting Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 Increasing Need to Reduce Data Breaches and Protect Intellectual Property to Fuel the Demand for Managed Services



7 Encryption Software Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Disk Encryption

7.2.1 Growing Demand to Effectively Encrypt the Entire Data of the Disk to Fuel the Growth of the Disk Encryption Application

7.3 File/Folder Encryption

7.3.1 Growing Need to Safeguard Files and Folders on DesKTops and Smartphones to Pave the Way for File/Folder Encryption Application

7.4 Database Encryption

7.4.1 Increasing Data Breaches and Thefts to Fuel the Demand for Database Encryption Applications

7.5 Communication Encryption

7.5.1 Need to Prevent the Loss of Sensitive Information to Fuel the Demand for Communication Encryption Applications

7.6 Cloud Encryption

7.6.1 Increasing Demand to Enhance Mobility and Scalability to Fuel the Demand for Cloud Encryption Applications



8 Encryption Software Market By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 Growing Need to Manage the Huge Amount of Data to Pave the Way for On-Premises Deployment Mode

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Scalability to Pave the Way for Organizations to Adopt Cloud-Based Encryption Software



9 Encryption Software Market By Enterprise Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.2.1 Growing Need for Securing Data From Vulnerabilities to Fuel the Adoption of Encryption Software Among Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3.1 Rising Security Issues Compel Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Focus on the Adoption of Encryption Software



10 Encryption Software Market By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.2.1 Encryption Software to Help Financial Institutions Effectively Secure Sensitive Information and Ensure Data Privacy

10.3 Aerospace and Defense

10.3.1 Increasing Deployment of Encryption Software in the Aerospace and Defense Vertical to Protect Information From Cyberattacks

10.4 Healthcare

10.4.1 Growing Need for Securing Patients' Data to Boost the Adoption of Encryption Software in the Healthcare Vertical

10.5 Government and Public Utilities

10.5.1 Encryption Software to Help Improve the Security of Critical Information and Reduce the Threat of Unauthorized Access in Government and Public Utilities Vertical

10.6 IT and Telecommunication

10.6.1 Growing Need for Providing Secured Information and Encryption Services to Fuel the Growth of Encryption Software in the IT and Telecommunication Vertical

10.7 Retail

10.7.1 Retail Companies to Deploy Encryption Software for Safeguarding Customers' Sensitive Information

10.8 Others



11 Encryption Software Market By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3 Business Strategy Excellence

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SMEs)

12.4.1 Progressive Companies

12.4.2 Responsive Companies

12.4.3 Dynamic Companies

12.4.4 Starting Blocks



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 IBM

13.3 Microsoft

13.4 Symantec

13.5 Thales e-Security

13.6 Trend Micro

13.7 Sohpos

13.8 Check Point

13.9 Micro Focus

13.10 McAfee

13.11 Dell

13.12 WinMagic

13.13 ESET

13.14 Cryptomathic

13.15 Bitdefender

13.16 Stormshield

13.17 CipherCloud



