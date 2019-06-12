WorldRemit launches new product for business payments to Kenya

Kenyan entrepreneurs and contractors selling goods and services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the U.K. can now receive payments faster and more conveniently following the launch of WorldRemit for Business.

Launched by leading digital remittances firm WorldRemit (www.WorldRemit.com), the new service enables U.K.-based SMEs to quickly pay their employees and contractors in 150 countries worldwide, including fast-growing emerging markets such as Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa. The new service will first be available to U.K.-registered businesses.

For Kenyan entrepreneurs and contractors doing business with clients in the U.K., this service will lead to significant time and cost savings. Traditional bank payments, which are still the dominant international transfer method for businesses sending money abroad to Kenya, can take up to a week, and often incur high fees and exchange rates. In contrast, WorldRemit’s low fees and exchange rates are shown up-front and customers can send money easily via the app or website. Additionally, transfers to Kenya are processed within 24 hours or less and local entrepreneurs can receive payments via bank account, mobile money or cash pick-up—whichever method is most convenient for them. Users sending funds to Kenya can easily track their transfers in real-time on the WorldRemit app and opt-in to receive daily exchange notifications to send money at the optimal time.

The U.K. is one of Kenya’s most important trading partners , with Kenya mainly exporting tea, coffee and horticultural products. However, with the advent of digital technologies such as e-commerce, smaller entrepreneurs have been able to capture a growing share of U.K.-Kenya trade, especially in the service sector. WorldRemit for Business will enable this new class of digital savvy Kenyan entrepreneurs to get paid quickly and securely.

Ismail Ahmed, Founder and Executive Chairman at WorldRemit, comments: “When I first started WorldRemit, I was frustrated with the high charges and long delays in sending money abroad both as a business owner and consumer. Over the past 9 years, we’ve made it easier for 4 million people around the globe to send and receive money.

Today, we’re pleased to extend that service offering to businesses, and put an end to the steep fees that many pay, especially when sending to Kenya. We’re committed to making it quick, safe and easy for you to pay individuals across borders, leaving you to focus on growing your own business.”

Shane Lennox, Senior Product Manager for Business, comments: “With more people moving and settling across borders, the nature of business is becoming increasingly global. This new product offering is catering for those in need of a digital service that solves a number of pain points faced by SMEs with international staff and contractors. This new product launch will enable millions of SMEs to benefit from our award-winning convenient service.”

WorldRemit customers complete over 1.4 million transfers every month from over 50 countries to 150 destinations using its app or website and remains committed to providing innovative solutions to meet money transfer needs across the world. Earlier this year, the company announced new partnerships with NIC Bank and Gulf African Bank to further solidify its vast partnership network.

About WorldRemit WorldRemit (www.WorldRemit.com) is the leading digital money transfer service that makes sending money as easy as sending an instant message. We currently send from 50+ countries to 150 receiving destinations, leading the shift to online and mobile money transfers and improving speed and convenience for users. On the sending side, WorldRemit is 100% digital. For those receiving money, the company offers a wide range of options including bank deposit, cash collection and mobile airtime top-up, and mobile money. Backed by Accel, TCV and Leapfrog – early investors in Facebook, Netflix and Slack – WorldRemit’s headquarters are in London, UK, with a global presence including offices in the United States, the Philippines, Poland, Colombia, Uganda and South Africa.

