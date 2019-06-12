Companion Diagnostics Market, 2022 - Global Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Companion Diagnostics in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Therapeutic Areas:
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Others
The report profiles 80 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Molecular (USA)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- bioMrieux SA (France)
- Danaher Corporation (USA)
- Cepheid (USA)
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Foundation Medicine, Inc. (USA)
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (USA)
- Merck & Co. Inc. (USA)
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (USA)
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (USA)
- QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Companion Diagnostics: An Introductory Prelude
Quashing the One-Size-Fits-All Approach, CDx Wield Great Promise for Streamlined Drug Discovery & Development
Broader Scope and Applications Rev Up Growth Opportunities
Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Market Witnesses Fast Paced Growth in Developing Regions
Northbound Trajectory in R&D Spending Creates Conducive Environment
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Funding Pattern
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Growing Significance of Personalized Medicine Remains a Major Market Driver
Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine
Significant Cost Reductions in Personalized Medicine R&D Made Possible with CDx
Emphasis on Improving Targeted Therapies with CDx Tests Steers Momentum
Herceptin Lays the Road for Companion Diagnostics
Oncology - Dominant Therapy Area for CDx
Rising Incidence of Cancer Propels the Need for CDx Tests
Technology Advancements to Widen CDx Use Case
PCR: Dominant Technology Type for CDx Testing
QuantaLife ddPCR System: Breakthrough Innovation in the PCR CDx Vertical
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Gains Widespread Traction in CDx Testing
Significant Role of Biomarkers in Companion Diagnostics
Critical Healthcare Needs of Aging Population Underpin CDx Sales
Regulatory Scenario Favors CDx Market
List of Key Market Requirements for CDx in US, Canada and Europe
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Growth of CDx Market
Key Issues in a Nutshell
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine
Genetic Tests
Companion Diagnostics
Companion Diagnostics: What Makes them Work
Techniques Used in Companion Diagnostics
Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics
Applications of Companion Diagnostics at a Glance
Role of Companion Diagnostics in the Drug Development Process
Companion Diagnostics in Clinical Trials
Companion Diagnostics in Select Therapeutic Areas
Companion Diagnostics in Oncology
Select Companion Diagnostics in Cancer
Oncotype DX
Quantitative Recurrence Score
Oncotype DX Test in Oncology: Stage of Intervention in Adjuvant Treatment Decision
Eligibility
The Test Procedure
Molecular Grade Index (MGISM) (bioTheranostics)
Breast Cancer IndexSM (bioTheranostics)
KRAS Testing
HER2 Testing for Herceptin Treatment in Breast Cancer
Assays Used for HER2 Testing
MammaPrint
The EGFRx Assay to Aid Cancer Treatment
c-Kit pharmDx Assay to Aid Cancer Treatment (DakoCytomation)
Companion Diagnostics in Inflammatory Diseases
PROMETHEUS IBD Serology 7 for Irritable Bowel Disease
Companion Diagnostics in Infectious Diseases
Trofile Assay to Aid in HIV Treatment
Companion Diagnostics in Drug Metabolism
AmpliChip CYP450 Test
HILOmet PhyzioType System (Genomas)
Warfarin Sensitivity Test
Companion Diagnostics: In Stakeholders' Perspective
Pharmaceutical Company (Drug Manufacturer)
Diagnostic Company (Companion Diagnostic Manufacturer)
Patients
Physician/Healthcare Professional
Payer
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the World Companion Diagnostics Market
Vendors Rely on Collaborations to Widen Market Footprint
Select CDx Collaborative Deals Announced in the Recent Past
5.1. Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product Approvals/Launches
Foundation Medicine Unveils FoundationOne CDx
Agilent Bags FDA Approval for Dako PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx Assay for Expanded Use in Urothelial Carcinoma
Roche Receives US FDA Approval for PMA Supplement for cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2
Myriad Bags Manufacturing & Marketing Approval for BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System in Japan
Roche Wins US FDA Approval for cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a CDx with IRESSA
Myriad Genetics Bags US FDA Approval for BRACAnalysis CDx
MolecularMD Bags US FDA Authorization for CDx to Novartis CML Drug
Thermo Fisher Scientific Receives US FDA Approval for Oncomine Dx Target Test for Three NSCLC Treatments
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Roche to Fully Acquire Foundation Medicine
Thermo Fisher Scientific Joins Hands with Takeda Pharmaceutical and Daiichi Sankyo
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inks NGS Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific
Qiagen and Freenome to Develop NGS-based Companion Diagnostics
Bristol-Myers Squibb Joins Hands with Illumina
QIAGEN to Acquire STAT-Dx
PPD forms Strategic Alliance with NeoGenomics
LabCorp Collaborates with Unilabs
Merck KGaA and ArcherDX to Develop NGS-based CDx Assay
QIAGEN Teams Up with SRL
Shuwen Biotech Partners with Bliss Biopharmaceutical
Foundation Medicine and Merck to Develop CDx Tests
Pierre Fabre Extends CDx Collaboration with Roche
Agena Bioscience Inks CDx Collaboration Deal with Simcere Diagnostics in China
Foundation Medicine Inks CDx Partnership Deal with Pfizer
NeoGenomics to Join Thermo Fisher's CDx Center of Excellence Program
LabCorp Inaugurates New Covance CDx Facility in North Carolina
Myriad Genetics Signs CDx Development Collaboration Deal with BeiGene
Myriad Genetics to Provide BRACAnalysis CDx to Clovis Oncology
Loxo Oncology Inks Collaboration Agreement with Ventana Medical Systems
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inks New Oncology CDx Development Agreement with Blueprint Medicines
Thermo Fisher Scientific Partners with Agios Pharmaceuticals
Cancer Genetics and LabCorp Join Thermo Fisher's CDx Center of Excellence Program
Bristol-Myers Squibb Joins Hands with GRAIL
Bristol-Myers Squibb Teams Up with QIAGEN
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 80 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 89)
- The United States (53)
- Canada (2)
- Europe (28)
- France (5)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
- Middle East (1)
