StatPro Group PLC - StatPro acquires ESG research and index business

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

StatPro Group plc (AIM:SOG, “StatPro”, “the Group”), the AIM listed provider of cloud-based portfolio analysis and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry, has acquired the environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) research and index business unit (“ECPI”) from ECPI Group Srl for a total estimated consideration (included deferred contingent consideration) of €2.9 million (£2.6 million) in cash.

Highlights

ECPI has annualised recurring revenues of approximately €0.9 million (£0.8 million) and generated €0.3 million (£0.2 million) EBITDA in 2018

Expected to enhance Group adjusted EPS in the first full year following acquisition

Enhances Source: StatPro’s benchmark offerings with growing demand for ESG ratings and indices

ECPI provides ESG indices and benchmarks and related services including constructing client specific benchmarks. It carries out ESG research and produces ratings on an active universe of approximately 3,500 companies (total universe of 4,500+) globally and uses these ratings to qualify companies for inclusion into a series of ESG investable indices, or to provide portfolio screening services.

The consideration for the acquisition comprises:

initial cash consideration of €0.9 million (£0.8 million) payable in cash from existing debt facilities on completion (expected 1 July 2019)

deferred contingent consideration (payable in March 2022) currently estimated to be an additional €2.0 million

deferred contingent consideration is calculated based on two times the net increase in ARR to December 2021, is capped at €10 million and subject to a reduced multiple if the EBITDA of the business unit is less than 20% margin.

StatPro expects annual revenue levels for the acquired service to remain broadly similar for 2019 and will incorporate ECPI revenues from completion in July 2019.

StatPro will take on the employees of ECPI ESG research and index Unit in Milan, where they will be integrated with StatPro Italia’s existing operations.





Michele Calcaterra, Director, ECPI commented:

“We are delighted to be joining StatPro at this exciting stage in our evolution. The combination of our expertise in the field of ESG research and index development, combined with StatPro’s expertise in analytics and its broader distribution capability, will allow us to grow our business unit at an even faster rate.”





Justin Wheatley, CEO, commented:

“This earnings enhancing acquisition strengthens our Index and Benchmarks offering by Source: StatPro, and provides a comprehensive ESG research and rating capability across our entire data and analytics division.

“The ESG research team is highly regarded and they will continue to develop the sustainable investment solutions that they have been championing for many years.”

The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries:

StatPro Group plc Justin Wheatley, Chief Executive +44 (0) 20 8410 9876 Andrew Fabian, Finance Director Panmure Gordon – Nomad and Broker Corporate Finance – Freddy Crossley / Fabien Holler +44 (0) 20 7886 2500 Corporate Broking –James Stearns Instinctif Partners Adrian Duffield/Kay Larsen/Chantal Woolcock +44 (0) 20 7457 2020

About StatPro

StatPro Group (www.statpro.com) provides cloud-based portfolio analytics, asset data services and data management tools for the global asset management industry and asset management service providers.

The Group has 10 offices in Europe, North America, South Africa and Australia, servicing around 500 clients in 40 countries. It is organised into three divisions: Revolution, Source: StatPro and Infovest.

Revolution is a global provider of award-winning portfolio analytics solutions. The cloud-based platform offers vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. Revolution helps clients reduce costs, improve client communication and control investment decisions.

Source: StatPro is a global market data business and provides Data-as-a-Service to Revolution to enable analytics. The division's integrated and global data coverage includes millions of securities covering the full range of financial instruments and benchmarks.

Infovest, supplies data management solutions for the global asset management market, including data warehouse technology, ETL, compliance and reporting tools as well as portfolio management solutions.

StatPro Group plc shares are listed on AIM.

Michelle Earp StatPro Group +44 (0)20 8410 9876 michelle.earp@statpro.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.