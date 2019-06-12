Fastbase Inc. Retains Maxim Group LLC to Provide Financial Advisory and Investment Banking Services

Fastbase Inc., most well known as the provider of a Google analytics add-on that identifies website visitors, has retained Maxim Group LLC (Maxim) to provide general financial advisory and investment banking services. Fastbase has an extensive proprietary database that compiles web traffic from more than 1 million business websites.

"In addition to our innovative B2B lead generation and marketing tools, the success of Fastbase can be achieved by rapid global market penetration of its platform that provides valuable website visitor insights “said Rasmus Refer, President and CEO of Fastbase Inc."We expect the financial advisory relationship with Maxim will expedite our overall strategic objectives and the opportunity for a potential listing on the NASDAQ or the NYSE.”

"I see the potential value of the Fastbase software platform and vision for the future of the company. I am excited to be working with them in an advisory capacity,” expresses David Shapiro, Chief Marketing Officer - Investment Banking, Maxim Group.

Fastbase Inc. is a Delaware-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support to B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information of website visitors, including name of the company, contact information, email addresses, and LinkedIn profiles.

Fastbase’s success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users’ behavior. The Fastbase Webleads software combines a website’s analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website.

Webleads standard package is a free Google Analytics add-on that provides a company’s visitor information for the past 90 days with all data available for download to CSV and Excel formats. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 12 months.

Fastbase analyzes over 7 billion website visitors from over 1,000,000 companies and top brands around the world.

Fastbase, Inc. was founded by Rasmus Refer in 2014 and is incorporated in Wilmington, Delaware.

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC), NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as “expected,” “anticipated,” “projected” and “forecasted.” These statements also include estimates of the pace of customer adoption, customer usage and software development. Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company’s predictions may not be realized for a variety of reasons, including due to competition, customer sales cycles, and engineering or technical issues, among others. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

