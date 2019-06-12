CORRECTION -- Markforged

/EIN News/ -- In a release issued earlier today by Markforged, please note that it was updated to include ‘a leading energy services company’ within the headline and throughout the announcement. As well as details on the increase in plant throughput by 15% with the support of Markforged 3D printing technology. The corrected release follows:

A leading energy services company develops a machine to increase plant throughput by 15% with the support of Markforged Composite 3D Printing Technology

Leader in metal and composite 3D printing cuts cost and time for oil and gas giant

WATERTOWN, Mass. and TORONTO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markforged , the leading manufacturer of metal and carbon fiber 3D printers, today announced a leading global energy services company in Canada, selected Markforged 3D printer solutions to produce more cost-effective parts for equipment that would potentially increase plant throughput by 15%.

The manufacturing technology group was tasked with a new project that required them to transfer large tape pads weighing between 115 and 230 pounds — too heavy for a person to load and unload. The team needed a custom machine to handle the load, but realized it required too much time and money to develop using traditional methods.

“With the functional pad handling machine, we could easily increase the plant throughput by 15%,” said Phil M, Senior Mechanical Designer at the company. “We had two choices: front the traditional cost for the machine or miss out on increased plant throughput.”

However, the division found a third option – Markforged continuous strand carbon fiber printers could produce the parts required for the machine and save $27,000 CAD ($20,000 USD) by swapping aluminum and sheet metal for 3D printed parts.

“We virtually eliminated the three- to-six- week turnaround time that existed for replacement parts," said Phil. With Markforged technology, the team started printing custom parts for the machine, and ended up with 53 unique 3D printed parts. Of these parts, 45% are reinforced with Kevlar®, HSHT fiberglass, or carbon fiber to increase overall stiffness and reduce the need to replace parts.

Continuous carbon fiber parts are now being used beyond the manufacturing technology group. The entire engineering team utilizes the printer for prototyping, testing, and iterating. To read more about the customer, visit https://markforged.com/case-studies/oil-and-gas/ .

About Markforged:

Markforged transforms manufacturing with the most affordable 3D metal and carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has about 300 employees globally, with $137 million in both strategic and venture capital. Markforged was recently recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, and listed as the tenth fastest growing tech company in the US in the 2018 Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Markforged, please visit https://markforged.com .

