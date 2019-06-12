Ohio Business Week Receives Largest Private Donation In 30+ Years

Receipt of a $25,000 donation from Rob Moyer, CEO - Rexarc

Alumnus Rob Moyer Sends Nearly 60 High School Students to Ohio’s Premiere Summer Entrepreneurship Program

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the non-profit organization Ohio Business Week announces the receipt of a $25,000 donation from Rob Moyer, CEO of Rexarc (of West Alexandria, Ohio) and 2000 Ohio Business Week alumnus – the largest private donation ever given to the organization in its 30 year history. The donation, funded through Moyer’s family foundation, will help the organization sponsor nearly 60 high school students from across Ohio attend the intense week-long business program in Athens, Ohio.

"Ohio Business Week was one of those critical moments in my development as a business professional and community leader," said Rob Moyer, CEO of Rexarc and 2000 Ohio Business Week Alumnus. "It was at Ohio Business Week that I was given the opportunity to build a foundation that has helped set the course for my own life. As I grew older and became more established, I always wanted to give back to those organizations that paved the way forward. Ohio Business Week has always been at the top of that list as it not only provided me with the tools to understand the business world, it gave me a strong network of mentors and peers that I still rely on today."

Ohio Business Week offers eligible Ohio high school students a unique, hands-on experience with business and entrepreneurship. Hosted on the campus of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, this exciting week-long summer program brings together a diverse group of young people and business professionals to translate textbook theories into “real world” business practices. This year’s program, set for July 21 – 27, 2019, is still accepting applications.

"Ohio Business Week is about finding the courage to take the first step," explains Cory Dippold, Executive Director of Ohio Business Week. "Unlike many summer programs, we pride ourselves in giving students a front row seat to the real world – this includes: learning from some of our best business leaders in the State; interacting with students from diverse backgrounds to build their own 'start-up;' experiencing life on a college campus; and encouraging students to bring the knowledge and fortitude to create a long-term economic impact in their local communities. These firsts tremendously help prepare our alumni for a bright future."

ABOUT OHIO BUSINESS WEEK:

Founded in 1988, the Ohio Business Week Foundation is a statewide non-profit 501(c) 3 organization that has provided nearly 7,000 high school students a unique, hands-on experience with business and entrepreneurship from each of Ohio’s 88 counties. The intensive week-long summer program brings motivated students together with business professionals from all over Ohio to experience entrepreneurship through the lens of our American free enterprise system.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.