TVM Sling Case Dismissed Without Prejudice in 2016, Now Refiled in Pennsylvania

Johnson and Johnson Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit from a woman who was injured by a defective TVT-O sling.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson and Johnson Inc. has been hit with a lawsuit from a woman who was injured by a defective TVT-O sling that was dismissed without prejudice on April 11, 2018 as an ‘unrevised’ claimant under Pre-Trial Order 293. This order ‘tolled’ the statute of limitations for unrevised women injured by Ethicon transvaginal mesh products until they undergo vaginal mesh revision surgery or have a recommendation by a physician that revision surgery is indicated.

The lawsuit was filed by RD., a woman from Michigan, who was injured by the TVT-O (sling) used for stress urinary incontinence manufactured by Ethicon Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson, Inc.

The sling was implanted on March 7, 2011 at a hospital in Michigan. Her injuries occurred while she was a resident of Michigan. Ethicon, Inc. is accused of negligence for selling a defective medical device and failing to warn about safety risks, fraudulent concealment, and breach of express warranty. The lawsuit was filed on June 6, 2019 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Case No: 2:19-cv-02454-RK

The plaintiff is represented by Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC and Greg Vigna, MD, JD. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome.

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal (https://pudendalportal.lifecare123.com/) or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/. Click here for information regarding sling related complications: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html



