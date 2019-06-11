Winners of the 2019 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEAs) Announced at MD&M East

In its 21st year, the prestigious awards recognize the organizations and individuals responsible for this year’s most innovative inventions advancing the medtech industry forward

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEAs) , the premier awards program for the medtech industry recognizing the technological achievements of medical device manufacturers, announced the 2019 winners across nine product categories at its annual awards ceremony that took place on June 11, in conjunction with Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) East. Every year, the MDEAs celebrate medtech innovation by recognizing significant achievements in medical product design and engineering that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility.

“Thanks to the companies and individuals who are committed to designing products that aim to improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility. The advances the medtech industry has seen this year are truly amazing,” said Daphne Allen, editor-in-chief of MD+DI, Informa. “We are thrilled to honor the organizations and individuals responsible for advancing the field.”

The MDEAs accept entries from companies and individuals involved in the design, engineering, manufacturing, or distribution of finished medical devices. Winners are chosen by a panel of jurors made up of clinicians, engineers, and designers who carefully review all product submissions and narrow them down to a maximum of six finalists in each category. From there, jurors vote whether to award a bronze, silver, and gold award in each category, as well as select an overall best-in-show winner.

The 2019 MDEA winners include:

Digital Health Products and Mobile Medical Apps

Gold: FreeStyle Libre – Abbott

FreeStyle Libre – Abbott Silver: Peerbridge Cor™ – Peerbridge Health

Peerbridge Cor™ – Peerbridge Health Bronze: Pulm Ex – Level Ex

Drug-Delivery and Combination Products:

Gold: BYDUREON BCise – AstraZeneca

BYDUREON BCise – AstraZeneca Silver: clEARdropper – AJB LLC

clEARdropper – AJB LLC Bronze: Eluvia™ Drug Eluting Vascular Stent – Boston Scientific Corporation

ER and OR Tools, Equipment, and Supplies

Gold: The CrossBow Fascial Closure System with Adaptor – Suture Ease, Inc.

The CrossBow Fascial Closure System with Adaptor – Suture Ease, Inc. Silver: The MOSES Holmium Laser Technology – Lumenis Ltd.

The MOSES Holmium Laser Technology – Lumenis Ltd. Bronze: The Levita Magnetic Surgical System – Levita Magnetics

Gastrointestinal and Genitourinary Devices

Silver: LithoVue Empower™ Retrieval Deployment Device – Boston Scientific Corporation

Implant and Tissue-Replacement Products

Gold: Genesys Spine AIS-C Stand Alone System – Genesys Spine

Genesys Spine AIS-C Stand Alone System – Genesys Spine Silver: EXPEDIUM® – DePuy Synthes/J&J Medical Devices Companies

EXPEDIUM® – DePuy Synthes/J&J Medical Devices Companies Bronze: The AiO™ Block and MDT – United Orthopedic Corporation

Nonsurgical Hospital Supplies and Equipment

Gold: iLux® Device – Tear Film Innovations, Inc.

iLux® Device – Tear Film Innovations, Inc. Silver: Ceribell Rapid Response EEG – Ceribell, Inc.



Ceribell Rapid Response EEG – Ceribell, Inc. Bronze: SkinPen® – Bellus Medical

Over-the-Counter and Self-Care Products

Gold: Elvie Pump – Elvie

Elvie Pump – Elvie Silver: Dr. Brown's® Specialty Feeding System – Handi-Craft Company

Dr. Brown's® Specialty Feeding System – Handi-Craft Company Bronze: Lumin Bullet – 3B Medical, Inc.

Radiological, Imaging, and Electromechanical Devices

Gold: LessRay® – NuVasive



LessRay® – NuVasive Silver: Valeda™ Light Delivery System – LumiThera



Valeda™ Light Delivery System – LumiThera Bronze: The WalterLorenz Surgical Assist Arm – Zimmer Biomet

Testing and Diagnostic Products and Systems

Gold: Ceribell Rapid Response EEG – Ceribell, Inc.



Ceribell Rapid Response EEG – Ceribell, Inc. Silver: Dexcom G6 CGM System – Dexcom



Dexcom G6 CGM System – Dexcom Bronze: PIVO – Velano Vascular



PIVO – Velano Vascular Bronze: VENTANA DP 200 – Roche Tissue Diagnostics

Best in Show

Ceribell Rapid Response EEG – Ceribell, Inc.

MD+DI Readers’ Choice

gammaCore Sapphire™ – electroCore, Inc.

The 2019 MDEA are sponsored by Phillips-Medisize.

