Voyager Therapeutics to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference

Conference: Raymond James Life Sciences & MedTech Conference Location: New York, New York Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Time: 3:35 p.m. EDT

Live-streaming webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days after the live event concludes.



About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager’s wholly-owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases in need of effective new therapies, including Parkinson’s disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Huntington’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau and alpha-synuclein proteins in the brain. Voyager has strategic collaborations with Sanofi Genzyme, AbbVie and Neurocrine. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information on Voyager, please visit the company’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Investor Relations: Allison Dorval Chief Financial Officer investors@voyagertherapeutics.com Media: Sheryl Seapy W2O Group 949-903-4750 sseapy@w2ogroup.com

