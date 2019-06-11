LGC Capital Ltd. Announces Amendment to Stock Option Plan

MONTRÉAL, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGC Capital Ltd. (TSX-V: LG / OTCQB: LGGCF) announces that it has amended its stock option plan (the “Plan”) to increase the number of common shares that may be issued thereunder. The Plan is a fixed stock option plan, and the amendment increases the number of common shares reserved for issuance under the Plan from 71,230,957 to 83,331,796, being 20% of the issued and outstanding shares on April 17, 2019.



The amendment to the Plan was approved by the company’s shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 22, 2019 (see press release dated May 23, 2019). The amended Plan remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

