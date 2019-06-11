There were 602 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,151 in the last 365 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2019 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2019 totaled $106.9 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $56.0 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $50.9 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY    
     
As of May 31, 2019 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities 16,611  
Global Discovery 651  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 10,739  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,826  
     
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 1,736  
Non-U.S. Growth 21,981  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 1,371  
     
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 2,367  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,328  
     
International Value Team    
Non-U.S. Value 19,134  
     
Global Value Team    
Global Value 17,643  
     
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 191  
     
Credit Team    
High Income 3,553  
     
Developing World Team    
Developing World 2,548  
     
Thematic Team    
Thematic 779  
     
Other Assets Under Management2 414  
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $106,872  
1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.
2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com 

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.