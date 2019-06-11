Cherokee Global Brands to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on June 18, 2019

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherokee, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHKE), a global brand marketing platform that manages a growing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. A conference call, followed by a question and answer session is scheduled the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



/EIN News/ -- To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8560 (International). The earnings call webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cherokeeglobalbrands.com.

For those unable to participate during the broadcast, a replay will be available until 8:59 p.m. PT/ 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13690995.

About Cherokee Inc.

Cherokee is a global brand marketing platform that manages a growing portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands including Cherokee®, Hi-Tec®, Magnum®, 50 Peaks® and Interceptor®, Tony Hawk Signature Apparel® and Hawk Brands®, Carole Little®, Liz Lange®, Everyday California®, Sideout®, across multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers around the world. The Company currently maintains license agreements with leading retailers and manufacturers that span over 100 countries, with distribution across 20,000+ retail locations and multiple ecommerce platforms.

Contact:

Cherokee Global Brands

Steven Brink, CFO

818-908-9868

Addo Investor Relations

Kimberly Esterkin/Patricia Nir

310-829-5400



