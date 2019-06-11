RF Industries Appoints Sherry Cefali to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RF Industries, Ltd., (NASDAQ: RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has appointed Sherry Cefali to its board of directors. Ms. Cefali is a managing director in the transactions opinions practice at Duff & Phelps and head of the firm’s Los Angeles office.



Ms. Cefali, 56, has over 25 years of experience rendering fairness and solvency opinions and determining valuations of companies and securities. She is a member of the Fairness and Solvency Opinion Senior Review Committee at Duff & Phelps, and has worked with clients in a broad range of industries, including real estate, consumer products, technology, software, engineering and construction, and aerospace and defense. In January 2019, The Los Angeles Business Journal named Ms. Cefali as one of the Top Women in Banking.

“Sherry’s extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions and company valuation work will be extremely helpful to RF Industries as we continue to pursue acquisitions as part of our growth strategy,” said Robert Dawson, President and CEO. “We are delighted to have Sherry join our board and look forward to her contributions as we continue executing on our plan for long-term growth.”

Ms. Cefali has also authored articles related to fairness opinions and various corporate finance topics that have appeared in publications, including Mergers & Acquisitions Journal, Directorship, Los Angeles Business Journal, Business Law Today and California Lawyer. She is also a frequent speaker on topics concerning fairness and solvency opinions to attorneys, accountants and board members. Prior to joining Duff & Phelps in 1990, she was a vice president with Houlihan Lokey.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables and custom cabling. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with operations in New York and Connecticut. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

