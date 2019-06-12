California Senior Writers Awarded Top Ageless Authors Prizes

Writing keeps the mind sharp as you age, and reading helps too.

Four of top cash prizes go to state's most outstanding elderly writers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the annual Ageless Authors Writing Contest attracts many hundreds of international submissions, four of the 15 winners announced last week are Californians.

The 2019 contest, open to senior writers age 65 and older, awarded first, second and third cash prizes in five different categories. With the judging finished, winners are posted at the group’s website, agelessauthors.com.

Ageless Authors is dedicated exclusively to encouraging and promoting the work of senior writers. The group’s third annual contest, which ended in April, includes five categories of writing -- memoir, humor, adventure, romance and poetry. Entrants each year include top professional writers as well as those who have never sold their writing.

California writers who won cash prizes are Linda Boroff of Menlo Park (first in the Memoir category); Robert Walton of King City (first in Adventure writing); Tish Davidson of Fremont (second in Memoir); and Geoffrey Graves of Laguna Beach (second in Humor).

Graves is a repeat winner, having won first place in Humor last year. The prolific writer also took honorable mentions this year in Adventure and Romance. In all, the group recognized 75 writers and poets among the more than 400 entries submitted from all across this country, Canada, Great Britain, Hong Kong and Australia.

“The quality of this year’s submissions was off the chart,” says Larry Upshaw, Executive Director of Ageless Authors. “It’s only fitting that we honor a large number of elderly writers who created these wonderful stories and poems.”

At least two members of Ageless Authors’ international panel of writers, editors and publishers, which numbered more than 40 judges this year, read and evaluated each entry. The best work will be published later this year in the third collection of Ageless Authors Anthology. The first book is available now at AgelessAuthors.com and Amazon.com. The second anthology will be released this summer.

In addition, entrants will receive the comments of the judges who reviewed their submissions.

Ageless Authors offers writing contests and anthology publishing as well as ghostwriting and publishing services to older writers. “Many of our members have used other services and felt they were not treated fairly,” says Upshaw, who has more than 50 years of experience as a journalist, author and marketing executive. “We are growing a community of seasoned senior writers who help each other become successful.”

The best overall entry will be awarded the second annual Bivona Prize, named for the late co-founder of Ageless Authors, novelist and poet Ginnie Siena Bivona. The cash award for winning this prize is $250.

The next Ageless Authors writing contest will open for submissions in the fall. The writing categories for the next contest will be different from the just-completed contest. To view the rules and guidelines for that next contest, go to agelessauthors.com/current-contest/ later this year.

“Because we feature only older writers, we are a showcase for their writing,” says Upshaw. “No one else exclusively promotes senior writers and they enjoy competing against each other. We are also becoming a place that publishers go to find outstanding senior writing for magazines and writing collections.”



