There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,141 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  May   YTD - May Beginning
Inventory
  2019 2018 %Chg   2019 2018 %Chg May 2019
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 21,304 21,156 0.7   71,676 65,851 8.8 94,736
  40 < 100 HP 5,893 5,729 2.9   22,936 23,037 -0.4 37,411
  100+ HP 1,646 1,515 8.6   7,230 6,951 4.0 9,268
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 28,843 28,400 1.6   101,842 95,839 6.3 141,415
4WD Farm Tractors 178 174 2.3   1,079 883 22.2 946
Total Farm Tractors 29,021 28,574 1.6   102,921 96,722 6.4 142,361
Self-Prop Combines 280 322 -13.0   1,744 1,547 12.7 1,044
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org

Contact: Rex Sprietsma, Director of Statistics
               (Debbie Carson, Manager of Statistics)
               Phone: 414.272.0943

AEM Logo.jpg

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.