AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report May 2019

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

May YTD - May Beginning

Inventory 2019 2018 %Chg 2019 2018 %Chg May 2019 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 21,304 21,156 0.7 71,676 65,851 8.8 94,736 40 < 100 HP 5,893 5,729 2.9 22,936 23,037 -0.4 37,411 100+ HP 1,646 1,515 8.6 7,230 6,951 4.0 9,268 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 28,843 28,400 1.6 101,842 95,839 6.3 141,415 4WD Farm Tractors 178 174 2.3 1,079 883 22.2 946 Total Farm Tractors 29,021 28,574 1.6 102,921 96,722 6.4 142,361 Self-Prop Combines 280 322 -13.0 1,744 1,547 12.7 1,044

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

