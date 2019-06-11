Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. New Director Appointment

/EIN News/ -- STURGIS, Mich., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: STBI) announced the appointment of Jason G. Halling to the Boards of Directors for Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. and Sturgis Bank & Trust Company.



Jason Halling is a member of the Board of Directors, Oak Press Solutions Inc. and Vice President Business Development at Burr Oak Tool Inc., Sturgis, MI. He is responsible for global partnerships and driving overall company growth. Halling previously was a financial auditor and consultant with Ernst & Young, LLP, Chicago, IL and a licensed CPA in Illinois.

“The Directors are pleased to have Jason join the Board. His core values align with those of the Bank and fellow Directors. Jason believes a community bank should invest in the communities it serves in order to build a community that attracts people to work and live. He believes a community bank should be a visible and consistent force for good in community engagement. Jason has a strong business background and excellent leadership qualities. He brings valuable insight to the Board from his manufacturing and past audit experience. Jason is not only committed to his community but is a dedicated husband and father. We are proud to add Jason as part of an already outstanding group of Directors,” said Eric Eishen, President/CEO, Sturgis Bank & Trust Company.

Halling earned his Master’s in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Science, Business Management Finance from Brigham Young University.

Halling, his wife and family reside in Sturgis. He is active in the City of Sturgis Economic Development Corporation, Sturgis Improvement Association/Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, Boy Scouts of America, and Sturgis Historical Society.

Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. The Bank also has a loan production office in Portage, MI. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

