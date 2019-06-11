Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Zogenix, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 11, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Zogenix, Inc. (“Zogenix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZGNX) investors who purchased securities between February 6, 2019 and April 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com .

On April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced that it received a refusal to file letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding Zogenix’s new drug application (“NDA”) for FINTEPLA, Zogenix’s proposed treatment for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The FDA determined that the NDA was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review because certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine, and the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset.

On this news, shares of Zogenix fell $11.89 or nearly 23% to close at $39.96 per share on April 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA contained inadequate non-clinical data and an incorrect version of a clinical dataset; (2) consequently, Zogenix’s NDA for FINTEPLA was unlikely to gain FDA approval; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP .

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zogenix securities during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than June 11, 2019 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.