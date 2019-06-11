TruStone Financial Foundation Awards $13,000 in Scholarships

PLYMOUTH, Minn., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TruStone Financial Foundation recently awarded $13,000 in scholarships to ten high school seniors from Minnesota and Wisconsin. Eight students received a $1,000 scholarship, while the two students with the highest scores on their scholarship applications received $2,500. The applicants were scored on their academic merit, extracurricular activities, work experience and essay response regarding financial management.



Mae Barnes accepted her $2,500 scholarship at TruStone Financial's Golden Valley branch.



Jocelyn Nyblom accepted her $2,500 scholarship at TruStone Financial's Burnsville branch.





“These ten students demonstrated not only academic rigor, strong work ethic and a dedication to community involvement, but a sense of financial responsibility, as well,” says Sam Stern, Chairman of the TruStone Financial Foundation. “We’re confident that they have bright futures, and we’re happy to help support them in this next stage of their lives.”

One of the $1,000 scholarship recipients, Sophia Nienaber, expressed her appreciation: ”My family has been banking at TruStone for three generations, so receiving this scholarship is such an honor. It will give me the opportunity to attend my dream school.” Nienaber will be attending Bethel University in the fall, where she plans to major in social work and minor in music.

Congratulations to all of the 2019 scholarship recipients:

$2,500 Awards:

Mae Barnes – New Hope, MN ½ College of St. Scholastica

Jocelyn Nyblom – Lakeville, MN ½ Bemidji State University

$1,000 Awards:

Margaret Erpelding – Chanhassen, MN ½University of St. Thomas

Sophie Rewey – Edina, MN ½ University of Wisconsin – Madison

Sophia Nienaber – Scandia, MN ½ Bethel University

Olivia Alberts – Farmington, MN ½ University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

Erin O’Brien – South Haven, MN ½ University of Wisconsin – Stout

Emma Cox – Roseville, MN ½ Creighton University

Camryn Kratt – Cudahy, WI ½ Concordia University – Wisconsin

Jared Jamel – South Milwaukee, WI ½ Gateway Technical College

To learn more about the TruStone Financial Foundation scholarship program and how you can donate to support financial education, visit TruStoneFoundation.org.

About the TruStone Financial Foundation

The TruStone Financial Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2009 by TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union. The TruStone Financial Foundation primarily supports financial education and programs through scholarships and outreach, while also engaging in general charitable giving in the communities served by the credit union. Learn more about the TruStone Financial Foundation at www.TruStoneFoundation.org .

Contact: Karen Greisinger, Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing and Communications

Phone: 763.595.4002 Karen.Greisinger@TruStone.org﻿

