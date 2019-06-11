Pembina Pipeline Corporation launches new partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada

$1-million investment in wetland conservation supports communities across the Prairies

Camrose, Alta., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A landmark gift from Pembina Pipeline Corporation is ensuring working landscapes across the Canadian Prairies also work for conservation. Its $1-million investment in Ducks Unlimited Canada’s (DUC) Revolving Land Conservation Program will protect approximately 2,000 acres (809 hectares) of important wetland habitat. At the same time, communities across Alberta and Saskatchewan will benefit from a host of environmental benefits. The joint announcement was made and celebrated by Pembina and DUC at a ceremony held at one of DUC’s conservation project sites located east of Camrose.



“Pembina’s generous contribution is a bold and commendable statement about the value they place on sustainability,” says Karla Guyn, CEO for DUC. “We’re fortunate to have partners like Pembina who are stepping forward as conservation leaders and responsible corporate neighbours.”



DUC’s Revolving Land Conservation Program is an innovative and collaborative approach to conservation. It’s especially effective in areas like the Prairies where demand for land is high. Through the program, DUC purchases land with high conservation value and restores the wetlands and grasslands on the property. The land is then sold back to producers with a conservation easement placed on the title. The easement protects the natural habitat, while allowing subsequent owners of the property to use the land in their operation through haying or grazing. Funds from the sale of the land provide DUC with the capital to repeat the cycle.



“The revolving model allows Pembina’s support to be continually leveraged, funding conservation for years to come,” says Guyn. “It’s a powerful way to forge an environmental, economic and social legacy.”



The program is also designed to keep land in the hands of private owners. It supports agricultural interests, while protecting important areas for conservation—delivering both economic and environmental wins.



“Our partnership with DUC is a natural fit,” says Ian Balfour, Vice President, Gas Services at Pembina. “It promotes sustainable industry practices, acknowledges a working landscape and supports local communities. We look forward to witnessing this important conservation work come to life in the backyards of our families, friends and stakeholders.”



The wetland and grassland areas Pembina is helping conserve are some of the most important ecosystems on the planet. As a result, people living in the area have much to gain. Wetlands naturally filter harmful nutrients and pollutants from water, keeping lakes and rivers clean. They reduce the effects on communities from costly and devastating floods. Wetlands also store large amounts of carbon, keeping it from being released into the atmosphere as greenhouse gas. Homes for wildlife and opportunities for outdoor recreation round out the list of impressive environmental benefits.



The importance of conserving Canada’s wetlands is something Pembina has long recognized. The company’s investment in the Revolving Land Conservation Program builds on its past support of DUC programs at the Evergreen Learning and Innovation Centre in Grande Prairie. Here, DUC provides industry professionals with training and best practices that can be applied when operating near wetlands in Canada’s boreal forest.



“Pembina is proud to play a role in equipping fellow stakeholders with the resources they need to work sustainably,” says Balfour.



Pembina’s $1-million commitment to DUC will be invested over the next three years. Several Revolving Land Conservation projects in Alberta and Saskatchewan will begin this spring.



About Ducks Unlimited Canada: Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. Learn more at ducks.ca

About Pembina Pipeline Corporation: Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for over 60 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities and an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina's service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.

Cathy MacKenzie - Head, Outreach Programs - Alberta Ducks Unlimited Canada 780-678-9105 c_mackenzie@ducks.ca Justine Lissack - Senior Advisor, Communications Pembina Pipeline Corporation 1-844-775-6397 media@pembina.com

