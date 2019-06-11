SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline

STEVENSON, Md., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom Energy common stock pursuant or traceable to the Form S-1 Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Bloom Energy’s July 2018 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until July 29, 2019 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the Class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the Class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Bloom Energy’s July 2018 IPO. Members of the Class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Act of 1933 by virtue of the defendants’ failure to disclose in connection with the IPO that the Company was experiencing material construction delays, which would cause system deployments to fall significantly below the low end of the Company’s previously announced guidance.

According to the complaint, following a November 5, 2018 announcement of its disappointing acceptances for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 and the acceptance guidance for the fourth quarter significantly below analysts’ expectations, the value of Bloom Energy shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Bloom Energy securities pursuant or traceable to the IPO and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616. Brower Piven also encourages anyone with information regarding the Company’s conduct during the period in question to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

CONTACT: Charles J. Piven

Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation

1925 Old Valley Road

Stevenson, Maryland 21153

Telephone: 410-415-6616

hoffman@browerpiven.com

