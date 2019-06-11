Temple University Selects Paciolan

Paciolan will power ticketing, fundraising, marketing and CRM solutions for Temple University Athletics

IRVINE, Calif., June 11, 2019 -- Paciolan, the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics solutions for college athletics, has entered into a relationship with Temple University Athletics. Paciolan will provide Temple with a cohesive solution that integrates digital ticketing, fundraising, marketing and CRM solutions.



Temple's fans and donors will enjoy a customized mobile ecommerce experience powered by Paciolan. Fans will have the option to purchase mobile tickets, scan upon entry with their phone, manage their accounts directly from their mobile devices and seamlessly transfer or exchange tickets for events they cannot attend. Ticketing and fundraising will be seamlessly integrated into the Temple Athletics website and app, which are powered by SIDEARM Sports.

“We are thrilled to offer Paciolan’s industry-leading technology and expertise to elevate our fan experience,” said Dr. Patrick Kraft, Temple’s Director of Athletics. “Moving to the Paciolan platform allows us to connect with our fans and donors in more meaningful ways.”

Temple University will employ Paciolan’s university-tailored implementation of Salesforce and CRM administrative services to achieve a 360-degree view of its fans and donors. University staff will have instant access to customer information including account data, touch points, ticketing and parking information, donation summaries, transaction history, membership levels and more. These will be used to make informed business decisions, drive marketing automation and provide personalized customer service and engagement.

Paciolan’s digital team will work closely with Temple staff to leverage marketing services such as search, social media, display and video campaigns to acquire new fans and donors and engage existing customers to buy more tickets.

As a partner, Temple will receive Paciolan’s signature service and support. Temple staff will be teamed up with a highly-experienced Client Partner, an Ecommerce Operations Specialist, a Salesforce Administrator and the Paciolan Digital Marketing team. These experts will serve as a right hand to Temple to strategically plan, share best practices and consult on the comprehensive use of all Paciolan tools.

“We are committed to providing Owls fans and donors with a world-class experience,” said Paciolan President and CEO Kim Damron. “The Paciolan team will work in close collaboration with Temple Athletics to help them to achieve their goals and reach a new standard of excellence.”

About Paciolan

Paciolan, a Learfield IMG College solution, is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 38 years of experience serving more than 500 live entertainment organizations. Paciolan enables the sale of more than 120 million tickets per year by powering over 125 college athletic programs, more than 100 professional sports and arenas organizations, 75 performing arts venues, and several regional ticketing partners who serve hundreds of venues. Learn more at www.paciolan.com .

