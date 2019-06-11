There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,131 in the last 365 days.

Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Cash Dividend

ZEELAND, Mich., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 (11.5 cents) per share that will be payable July 24, 2019, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on July 10, 2019.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (The NASDAQ Global Select Market: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the Company’s web site at www.gentex.com.

