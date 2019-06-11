Kyle Wasilkowski Joins Honey Run Golf Club

YORK, Pa., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Run Golf Club, an all-inclusive premier golf course and country club located in the rolling hills of York, PA, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kyle Wasilkowski to Director of Sales and Partnerships, effective immediately.



/EIN News/ -- Originally from Lehigh Valley, PA, Kyle graduated from York College of Pennsylvania in 2016 with a degree in Sports Management accompanied by a Minor in Athletic Administration. Since his graduation, Kyle has had an extensive professional career in the sports industry.

Kyle comes to Honey Run from the Harrisburg Young Professionals where he was the Director of Sports and Fitness. In this position, he was responsible for fostering professional relationships with clients, team members, and leadership, facilitating training and onboarding initiatives for new employees and volunteers. Kyle oversaw 11 athletic/fitness programs with over 3,500 registered athletes, finalized schedules for more than 20 referees and teams, planned adult inspired sports activities and events, and executed marketing plans to promote programs and achieve revenue objectives.

Prior to the Harrisburg Young Professionals, Kyle was the Coordinator of Athletic Digital Media and Marketing at Northampton Community College where he executed marketing strategies to promote athletic programs and events through social media channels. Kyle interned as Assistant to Commissioner at the Capital Athletic Conference and served as Assistant to Director of Athletics at Lafayette College.

Presently, aside from being the new Director of Sales and Partnerships at Honey Run Golf Club, he holds the position of Assistant Athletic Director of the Mechanicsburg Area School District. Kyle will begin studying for his master’s degree in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration from the California University of Pennsylvania this July and plans to graduate in the winter of 2020.

When he is off the golf course, Kyle can be found attending college and professional sporting events and adventuring to new places with his fiancé. With their wedding coming up in 2020, Kyle has an exciting year ahead of him!

Kyle is eager to begin working at Honey Run and said, “I look forward to promoting the buzz around the area about the best golf course in Central PA with the friendliest team that provides the best customer service, the finest championship courses in the region, and an experience that will make you come back with friends for food, drinks, and simply “’beeing’” well!” The Honey Run team is very excited to have Kyle joining them.

To learn more about Director of Sales and Partnerships, Kyle Wasilkowski, and the exciting things going on at Honey Run, please visit www.honeyrungolfclub.com or contact Kyle directly at (717)792-9771 or WasilkowskiK@HoneyRunGolfClub.com.

Contact: Nathan Baadte

Tel: (717) 792-9771

Email: BaadteN@HoneyRunGolfClub.com



