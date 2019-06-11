Madison Investments Newest Luxury Condominium, 11Q, Is Now Open Offering Contemporary Living in Shaw

This intimate 15-unit condo building is already more than 60% sold.

Washington, DC, June 11, 2019

Madison Investments, the family-owned and operated real estate development firm located in the nation’s capital, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest luxury condominium, 11Q, located at 1101 Q Street, NW, 20009. 11Q is a boutique condominium community with 15 residences including a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse residences with integrated in-unit private outdoor terraces and balconies. This prime location is in close proximity to the best dining and entertainment in the city, just steps from the heart of Logan Circle and Shaw neighborhoods.



Madison Investments tasked Gozde Tanyeri, Principal of Akseizer Design Group (ADG+G) to design the boutique homes, which span between approximately 500 square-feet to 1,200 square-feet. The interior design came to fruition through a collaboration between Madison’s internal team, alongside Myha J. Diggs and Kay Ugwuoke, co-owners of KMID Studio. Prices range from $499,900 to 594,900 for one-bedroom units; from $834,900 to 999,900 for two-bedroom units and $1,029,900 to 1,034,900 for penthouse residences with sales and marketing being handled by McWilliams|Ballard. 11Q offers its homeowners’ sophisticated materials and subtle, natural palettes, which provide the perfect backdrop for each owner’s individual style. The residences feature Porcelanosa kitchen and baths, hardwood floors and custom fixtures that complement the boutique nature of the community. Additional storage spaces are also available for purchase.

Located between Logan Circle and Shaw, 11Q residents are fully immersed in the diverse, world-class neighborhood offering a wealth of destinations only steps away including multiple parks, more than 35 unique shopping destinations and over 40 of the cities best dining options. Owners can take full advantage of local hot spots such as Le Diplomate, Cut Seven, Compass Coffee, Dacha Beer Garden, Salt & Sundry, and many more.

Madison Investments philosophy and approach to each development is to create projects that leave a lasting impression on the neighborhoods to which they reside. Every property is developed with great attention to detail and all of this is brought about through careful collaboration with designers, architects and consultants and the community at large. With the partnership of world-class businesses including Akseizer Design Group (ADG+G) and McWilliams|Ballard, Madison Investments is able to bring their impressive vision for 11Q to life. For sales inquiries please visit: https://www.live11q.com/

Sia Madani and Barry Madani founded Madison Investments in early 2006 with a small four-unit apartment project in Capitol Hill. The company has gone on to create several successful projects, winning multiple awards. The most recent projects are a 32-unit, ultra-luxury eight-story project called Elysium Logan at 1427 Rhode Island Ave NW, 20005, a 49-unit project a few short blocks from Barracks row, in Capitol Hill called Kipling House, located at 900 11th Street, SE, 20003 and a boutique 15-unit, ultra-luxury condominium called 11Q at 1101 Q Street, NW, 20009.

About Madison Investments

Madison Investments is a family-owned and operated real estate development firm located in the nation’s capital, focusing on the renovation and ground-up development of residential and mixed-use properties with an emphasis on luxury design. Madison is propelled by the vision of its two founders, Sia and Barry Madani, and behind them is a versatile team that fuses expertise with diverse sectors. Founded in 2006, the firm’s management team has worked together in Washington D.C. and its surrounding markets in varying capacities for over 35 years. The company has delivered multiple award-winning projects. Notable projects include: Elysium Logan, Elysium Fourteen, 11Q, Kipling House, Lawrence House, 1020 Monroe and Hailey House. For more information, please visit: http://www.madisoninvestments.net.

