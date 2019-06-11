Werner Enterprises Named 2019 Green Supply Chain Partner

OMAHA, Neb., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to be named a 2019 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics. This annual list recognizes 75 companies that go above and beyond to ensure their global supply chains are sustainable and their operations are environmentally friendly.



“We are honored to be recognized for our conservation efforts by being named to this list for the seventh consecutive year,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “At Werner, we are committed to sustainability and we will continue to do our part to become more environmentally efficient.”

Werner will be profiled in a special G75 issue of Inbound Logistics, featuring the 75 leading honorees for green supply chain management and logistics partners. Since 2007, Werner has reduced its carbon footprint by more than 2.8 million tons and saved more than 249 million gallons of fuel. In 2018, Werner was named a SmartWay High Performer and SmartWay Excellence Award winner for its efforts to produce more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com .

