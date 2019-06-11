C3Nano Scales Up Display Material Manufacturing with New Facility

US Facility Increases ActiveGrid™ Ink Manufacturing Capacity by Up to 10X

/EIN News/ -- HAYWARD, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3Nano Inc. , the world’s performance leader in silver nanowire-based transparent conductive inks and films used in flexible displays, touchscreens and other products, today announced that it has significantly increased its manufacturing capacity with the opening of a new facility in Hayward, California. C3Nano experienced 250 percent year-over-year growth in Q1 of this year and forecasts even greater growth in the near future, and this new facility increases the company’s manufacturing capacity tenfold.



The new 6,500 square-foot facility will house synthesis reactors, purification equipment, ink blending reactors and quality control instruments and will enable C3Nano to ship 140,000 kg of its ActiveGrid™ ink per year – enough to coat 9.8 million square meters of display film. This capacity will be needed to satisfy skyrocketing demand for highly interactive flexible displays in smartphones, tablets, wearables, and other devices.

“The device market is moving rapidly toward flexible and highly interactive displays, and silver nanowire-based inks and film are the preferred materials for these displays,” said Cliff Morris, CEO of C3Nano. “As the performance leader in silver nanowire-based inks and films, we are scaling up manufacturing to meet high demand for our products in Asia and around the world.”

C3Nano is an advanced display materials manufacturer serving a wide range of electronic applications. C3Nano’s conductive inks and films deliver superior performance for large interactive displays, foldable smartphones and tablets, wearables, and other products. Founded in 2010 as a spinout from Stanford University, C3Nano’s investors and partners include GSR Ventures, Nissha Printing Co., Ltd., Phoenix Venture Partners, Hitachi Chemical, Lens Technology, Nagase America, and a top Internet technology company headquartered in Silicon Valley. C3Nano is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California with manufacturing operations in Hayward, CA, and Changzhou, China, and sales and technical support across Asia.

