INTELid Partners with ValidSoft to Bring Voice Biometric Technology to Blockchain

OCEANPORT, NJ, USA, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockchain digital identity and compliance solutions pioneer INTELid.io is pleased to announce a development partnership with ValidSoft, the global leader in Voice Biometric technology.As part of this partnership ValidSoft voice biometric DNA will be written to the INTELid private digital identity blockchain to add a level of security and identification to the INTELid Digital Identity blockchain. By incorporating unique voice biometric identifiers into the INTELid digital identity token, INTELid Identity token holders can easily and securely confirm their identity on the blockchain to allow for faster, more streamlined and reliable authentication for transactions and identity verification.“When you provide something as important as a digital identity like INTELid, you want to make sure you have the most reliable and secure technology partners. ValidSoft is the leader in their space for advanced voice biometric validation, and we are excited to be working with them,” says Scott Carotenuto, CEO of INTELid.io.ValidSoft’s voice biometric solution is the only solution available that provides the level of precision, speed and ease of deployment to offer the level of assurance expected within the INTELid Digital Identity Platform. ValidSoft’s proven pedigree in preventing fraud and eliminating consumer frustration by providing a seamless, secure, omni-channel solution ensured that INTELid’s Digital Identity Blockchain delivers next generation transaction integrity and assurance.Pat Carroll, Chairman and CEO of ValidSoft added, "We are thrilled to be a part of what is an incredibly exciting Digital Identity Platform and continues the trend we have already been witnessing in the need for true identity assurance for undertaking and recording digital transactions, rather than just identity proxies."About ValidSoftValidSoft ( www.validsoft.com ) have developed the best performing Voice Biometrics technology in the world today, and is the only security company in the world with four privacy seals from the European Union. ValidSoft solutions offer the best customer experience and the fastest, most secure, most precise, easiest to deploy voice biometric solution on the market. ValidSoft saves customers money, stops fraud losses and eliminates consumer frustration by providing a seamless, secure, omni-channel solution to enable highly-secure customer transactions.About INTELid (Affirmation Technology Group)INTELid ( www.intelid.com ) provides Digital Identity solutions, AML, KYC, and investor related solutions through a full service offering or on a BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) basis. The INTELid Digital Identity Token is the first digital identity to include validated third-party AML/KYC and other compliance related data to be distributed by the person being identified. For more information about INTELid please email clientcare (at) Intelid.com.#institutionalinvestors #transactions #decentralized #digitalidentity #blockchaintechnology #cryptocurrency #blockchain #business #amlkyc #decentralizedcompliance #identifyyourself #digitalsecurity #intelid #validsoft #voiceDNA



