South African judge backs strong justice sector

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 11 - South African Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has defended an increasingly stronger judicial sector in the African continent to avoid manipulation with politics and money.,

The Chief Justice of Constitutional Court of Republic of South Africa said so to journalists on Tuesday at the end of an audience granted by the Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, in Luanda.

Mogoeng Mogoeng said that the sector will work to avoid corruption and favoritism.

According to the Magistrate, the intention is to make the justice and constitutionalism operate on an equal footing for all.

He defended the need of both key organs of the African States (Executive and Legislative) to realize the crucial role of the judiciary and its status in the area of ??separation of powers, focusing on total independence.

Mogoeng Mogoeng and his delegation are taking part in the 5th Congress of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CCJA) in the capital of Angola, Luanda .

Also joined the audience were Chief Justices from Constitutional Jurisdictions of Burkina Faso Kambou Kassoum, Zimbabwe Luke Malaba, Morocco Said Ihrai, Madagascar Jean Rakotoarisoa, Central African Republic Danielle Darlan, and Seychelles Mathilda Twomey.

