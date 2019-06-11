Vincit Opens New Office in Santa Monica

VINCIT (NASDAQ:VINCIT)

SANTA MONICA, USA, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincit, a custom software and design company, expands its California presence by opening a new office in downtown Santa Monica, Los Angeles County.

“This is an exciting move that highlights our growth in the Golden State,” says Ville Houttu, Passionate CEO of Vincit California. “We already have clients and employees in Santa Monica. By being local we want to serve them even better than we did before.”

This is Vincit’s third location in California, having a presence in Palo Alto and its headquarters in Irvine. The Santa Monica office will focus on serving Vincit’s two main client groups: well-known enterprises and amazing startups.

To celebrate the opening Vincit will be having a Grand Opening Party on Wednesday, June 26th from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at 520 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA.

Vincit is a software development and design company based in Irvine, Palo Alto and Santa Monica, California, and Tampere, Helsinki, Turku and Oulu, Finland. Founded in 2007, Vincit currently employs more than 450 professionals. Ranked first in Europe in the Great Place to Work study, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is listed on the Nasdaq OMX First North market. www.vincit.com



