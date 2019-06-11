There were 597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,131 in the last 365 days.

Five New Members Appointed to the DACOWITS

The Department of Defense announced today the induction of five new members to the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services. DACOWITS provides the secretary of defense with advice and recommendations on matters and policies relating to the recruitment, retention, employment, integration, well-being and treatment of women in the armed forces. 

The committee is comprised of up to 20 members, who include military retirees, veterans, civilian women and men from academia, industry, public service and other professions. Selection is based on military experience or with women-related workforce issues.

New committee appointments include:

  • Retired Capt. Kenneth J. Barrett, Navy
  • Retired Brig. Gen. Jarisse J. Sanborn, Air Force
  • Ms. Leeanne B. Linderman
  • Retired Lt. Gen. Kevin W. Mangum, Army
  • Retired Brig. Gen. Allyson R. Solomon, Air National Guard

The five new members were sworn-in at the committee’s June quarterly business meeting earlier today. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs James N. Stewart, performing the duties of the under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness, provided formal remarks.

Current Committee members:

  • Retired Col. John T. Boggs, Marine Corps
  • Retired Lt. Gen. Judith A. Fedder, Air Force
  • Retired Sgt. Maj. Norma J. Helsham, Army
  • Ms. Therese A. Hughes
  • Dr. Kyleanne M. Hunter, Marine Corps veteran
  • Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Michele S. Jones, Army
  • Retired MAJ Priscilla W. Locke, Army
  • Ms. Janie L. Mines, Navy veteran
  • Retired Fleet Master Chief JoAnn M. Ortloff, Navy
  • Retired Rear Adm. Cari B. Thomas, Coast Guard
  • Retired Gen. Janet C. Wolfenbarger, Air Force  

To learn more about DACOWITS visit https://dacowits.defense.gov/

