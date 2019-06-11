Five New Members Appointed to the DACOWITS

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Department of Defense announced today the induction of five new members to the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services. DACOWITS provides the secretary of defense with advice and recommendations on matters and policies relating to the recruitment, retention, employment, integration, well-being and treatment of women in the armed forces.

The committee is comprised of up to 20 members, who include military retirees, veterans, civilian women and men from academia, industry, public service and other professions. Selection is based on military experience or with women-related workforce issues.

New committee appointments include:

Retired Capt. Kenneth J. Barrett, Navy

Retired Brig. Gen. Jarisse J. Sanborn, Air Force

Ms. Leeanne B. Linderman

Retired Lt. Gen. Kevin W. Mangum, Army

Retired Brig. Gen. Allyson R. Solomon, Air National Guard

The five new members were sworn-in at the committee’s June quarterly business meeting earlier today. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs James N. Stewart, performing the duties of the under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness, provided formal remarks.

Current Committee members:

Retired Col. John T. Boggs, Marine Corps

Retired Lt. Gen. Judith A. Fedder, Air Force

Retired Sgt. Maj. Norma J. Helsham, Army

Ms. Therese A. Hughes

Dr. Kyleanne M. Hunter, Marine Corps veteran

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Michele S. Jones, Army

Retired MAJ Priscilla W. Locke, Army

Ms. Janie L. Mines, Navy veteran

Retired Fleet Master Chief JoAnn M. Ortloff, Navy

Retired Rear Adm. Cari B. Thomas, Coast Guard

Retired Gen. Janet C. Wolfenbarger, Air Force

To learn more about DACOWITS visit https://dacowits.defense.gov/