TrueCommand Brings Single Pane of Glass Management to TrueNAS and FreeNAS Fleets

Revolutionary unified management system embraces Open Source economics to reduce TCO and simplify operations

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iXsystems® has released TrueCommand™ 1.0, a unified management system that allows organizations to monitor and control all of their TrueNAS® and FreeNAS® systems from a “single pane of glass” interface. TrueCommand simplifies 24x7 operations, improves security, automates tasks, and enables faster problem resolution for NAS systems.

TrueCommand Diagram



Notifications and Alerts





The TrueNAS Family of products, including TrueNAS and FreeNAS, stores, shares, and manages data for tens of thousands of organizations across the globe. Each TrueNAS system, whether All-Flash or Hybrid, uses ZFS to orchestrate datasets, snapshots, and replication, and has its own web interface, CLI, and websocket APIs for management.

Leveraging the TrueNAS API set, TrueCommand provides a central web-based command post for a team of Admins to manage and monitor an entire TrueNAS fleet and their organization’s data in real time and across sites. Teams share access to alerts, reports, and control of the TrueNAS systems based on admin permissions.

TrueCommand is ZFS-aware and understands ZFS pools, caches, datasets, and snapshots. This understanding enables advanced and predictive tools to help with capacity, performance, and health management. Datasets and their replication can be managed across a global network.

Enterprise security is addressed through a set of advanced TrueCommand features:

Single Sign-on (SSO) - Single login to securely access all NAS systems

Role Based Access Control (RBAC) - Permissions to change or monitor systems

Audit - Tracking of configuration changes made by each Admin

“TrueCommand is the perfect management platform for any organization with deployments of multiple NAS systems. The TrueNAS Family has integrated ZFS data protection and replication. With TrueCommand, our clients are in greater control of their NAS fleet and their data.”

- Morgan Littlewood, VP Product Management, iXsystems

Easily deployed on a single VM and accessed via a web browser, TrueCommand is a platform for centralized and automated management of NAS systems. Whether it’s storage management, in-depth monitoring, or extending functionality with 3rd party plugins, TrueNAS and TrueCommand are designed to work together as an essential part of an enterprise data strategy.

“Our goal is to make the TrueNAS Family of products as manageable as it is secure. Powered with the ZFS file system, data has always been as persistent as a user requires. With our enhanced APIs and TrueCommand, users can better manage how that data is stored onsite, cross site, or in the cloud. Many thanks to more than a thousand users that participated in the Beta testing.”

- Kris Moore, VP Engineering, iXsystems

TrueCommand reduces TCO (total cost of ownership) through improved resource utilization and the unique embrace of Open Source economics. Users can deploy and manage FreeNAS systems for minimum cost and TrueNAS systems where support and HA are needed. A free license for TrueCommand is available for NAS deployments of less than fifty drives. A subscription license with support included, is available for larger TrueNAS and FreeNAS deployments.

View the TrueCommand datasheet and documentation to find out more. Download TrueCommand software to get started managing your NAS fleet. For best integration with TrueCommand, TrueNAS 11.2-U5 release is also available this month.

To learn more about iXsystems and how TrueNAS can help your organization, visit www.iXsystems.com, contact us via https://www.ixsystems.com/contact-us/, or give us a call at 1-855-GREP-4-IX.

Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS and TrueOS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in a global marketplace that relies on Open Source solutions, high availability storage and servers, technology partnerships, and expert support. Since its founding in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on iXsystems’ enterprise servers, TrueNAS Unified Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics. Millions of tech-savvy users also download and deploy our Open Source software each year. More information can be found at www.iXsystems.com.

