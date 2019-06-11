King & Spalding’s Atlanta Office Adds Tort Litigation Partner

ATLANTA, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Douglas A. Henderson has joined the firm as a partner on its Toxic & Environmental Torts (T&ET) team in the Atlanta office.



“Doug is a senior, experienced toxic tort trial lawyer who will add depth and breadth to our already deep trial bench,” said Andy Bayman, head of King & Spalding’s Trial & Global Disputes practice group, of which the T&ET team is a part. “Doug is well respected for his experience in helping companies address and defeat claims that they were responsible for contaminating the environment.”

Henderson, who joins from Troutman Sanders, has litigated cases involving chemical exposure, groundwater contamination, personal injury, wastewater discharges, air emissions, endangered species, pipelines, and powerlines. He also provides counseling on a wide range of environmental statutes including the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act; Clean Water Act; Clean Air Act; Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act; Toxic Substances Control Act; and Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act.

“Doug is an exceptional attorney who brings both trial skills and a strong technical understanding of the science underlying environmental and toxic tort claims,” said Carol Wood, head of the firm's T&ET team. “His depth of experience in defending clients against NGO and other statutorily-based environmental claims further enhances our citizen suit practice.”

Henderson received a law degree from the University of Kentucky, a PhD and two master’s degrees from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and an undergraduate degree from The George Washington University.

“King & Spalding’s T&ET team has a reputation for bringing professionalism and dedication to accomplishing their clients’ goals,” Henderson said. “That reputation, along with the firm’s global brand and deep trial bench, is what drew me to King & Spalding.”

