Aluminum Association Announces Resignation of President and CEO Heidi Brock

Arlington, VA, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Aluminum Association announced today that President and CEO Heidi Brock is resigning and will leave the organization later this year to become President and CEO of the American Forest and Paper Association. The Aluminum Association Board of Directors has begun a search for her successor.

“Over nearly eight years as President and CEO, Heidi has grown the Aluminum Association’s value proposition and membership. Today, the association is speaking with a strong, united voice across the aluminum value chain and is a recognized leader on critical issues including sustainability and trade,” said Michelle O’Neill, Alcoa Senior Vice President for Global Government Affairs and Sustainability, and Chair of the Aluminum Association. “Heidi has provided dynamic leadership that has produced real results for our members. On behalf of the Aluminum Association’s Board of Directors, I thank her for her outstanding service to our association and our industry.”

Since joining the Aluminum Association in 2011, Brock has significantly grown the organization and set new membership records. The association now represents more than 120 member companies across the full aluminum value chain, and those companies produce 70 percent of all aluminum and aluminum products shipped in North America. Under her leadership, the Aluminum Association also led two successful trade enforcement cases and highlighted industry leadership on sustainability.

“Heidi’s impact extended throughout the Aluminum Association as she assembled and led a terrific team of staff and partners that proved to be highly effective,” said Marco Palmieri, Senior Vice President and President, Novelis North America, and First Vice Chair of the Aluminum Association Board of Directors. “She also brought the industry together to strengthen our collective voice and use it to achieve greater things than we could have as individual businesses. The momentum she created during her tenure will help make this a smooth transition and ensure the Aluminum Association can continue to serve its members effectively for years to come.”

“I am grateful for the outstanding engagement and support I have received from the leadership, members and staff of the Aluminum Association for the past eight years,” Brock said. “Working together, we have contributed to the growth of the U.S. aluminum industry and strengthened the communities in which it operates. It has been a privilege to serve in this role, and I will miss working closely with the exceptional team at the Aluminum Association and the wonderful representatives of our member companies. Given their talent, commitment, and strong industry story, I have every confidence in the Association’s continued success.”

About The Aluminum Association

The Aluminum Association represents aluminum production and jobs in the United States, ranging from primary production to value added products to recycling, as well as suppliers to the industry. The Association is the industry’s leading voice, providing global standards, business intelligence, sustainability research and industry expertise to member companies, policymakers and the general public. The aluminum industry helps manufacturers produce sustainable and innovative products, including more fuel-efficient vehicles, recyclable packaging, greener buildings and modern electronics. In the U.S., the aluminum industry supports $174 billion in economic activity and nearly 700,000 jobs. For more information visit https://www.aluminum.org, on Twitter @AluminumNews or at Facebook.com/AluminumAssociation.

