Infinera to Participate in the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:



/EIN News/ -- Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Presentation: 9:45 a.m. ET / 6:45 a.m. PT

Speakers: Glenn Laxdal, SVP Disaggregated, Edge & Access Solutions

Location: Boston, MA

Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on “Events”

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Ted Moreau

Tel: + 1 (408) 542-6205

tmoreau@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.