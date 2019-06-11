There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,118 in the last 365 days.

Infinera to Participate in the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:

/EIN News/ -- Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Presentation: 9:45 a.m. ET / 6:45 a.m. PT
Speakers: Glenn Laxdal, SVP Disaggregated, Edge & Access Solutions
Location: Boston, MA
Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on “Events”

Contacts:

Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com 

Investors:
Ted Moreau
Tel: + 1 (408) 542-6205
tmoreau@infinera.com

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

NewInfineraLogo.jpg

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.