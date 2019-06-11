AppSheet Expands Management Team, Adds Veteran Tableau Execs

Fast-growing, no-code app platform company fills executive positions with a combination of external and internal talent

Seattle, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AppSheet, the leading no-code application platform, today announced two key new executive hires: Daisy dePaulis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Thierry D’Hers as VP of engineering. In addition, the company announced two internal executive appointments: Santiago Uribe Montoya as Chief Marketing Officer and Mary Ludloff as VP of Business Development and Communications. Coming off the heels of the recently announced Series A funding round, the expanded leadership team will drive AppSheet’s plans to broaden product feature set, drive customer satisfaction and grow revenue. This announcement is part of AppSheet’s plans to triple the size of its team in 2019, with most of the hiring in Seattle and a small machine learning team in Portland.





“Daisy, Thierry, Santiago and Mary, each bring unique talent, experience and insights that will guide AppSheet’s next phase of growth,” said Praveen Seshadri, co-founder and CEO of AppSheet. “Our mission is to empower every business user to create rich enterprise-grade solutions with our no-code app platform. I’m excited that Daisy and Thierry are joining to help us with that mission, sharing all their experience of building a great, successful company at Tableau.”

Daisy DePaulis brings more than 20 years of software experience including general management and sales leadership roles at early stage, high-growth companies with a specific focus in the business intelligence/data analysis and CRM industries. As CRO for AppSheet, she will focus on sales, customer success and all revenue-generating activities. She joined Tableau when it was still a small startup and held various leadership positions with the company for more than a decade. She also served as the company’s VP of global commercial sales overseeing major sales operations in Europe, Asia and North America. Prior to joining Tableau, she worked at several other Seattle startups. Most recently, DePaulis held management positions in both sales and business development at Stuffstr and Textio.

Thierry D'Hers brings a 25-year history of transforming cutting-edge technologies into successful enterprise products, specifically around productizing high-performance data analytics solutions. As VP of engineering for AppSheet, he will focus on product and product development. Most recently, he was the chief product officer at FocusVision, and prior to that, he served as the VP of product development and product management at Tableau and ran several large product teams at Microsoft. D’Hers also serves as an advisor for Levyx, Inc. and Splash.org.

Santiago Uribe Montoya has nearly five years of experience at AppSheet. At various times, he has led product marketing, partner, customer acquisition and every business function in the company. For the last year, he built and managed the sales team as AppSheet developed an enterprise sales model to complement its self-service freemium model. As the new CMO, he will focus on acquisition, growth and product marketing. Prior to AppSheet, he was a marketing manager at Microsoft where he led the execution of national marketing programs for enterprise social, collaboration and business productivity for its largest U.S. customers. He received an MBA from Carnegie Melon University’s Tepper School of Business.

Mary Ludloff has been with AppSheet for more than two years, running the growth marketing team. As the new VP of business development and communications, she will focus on analyst relations, public relations and strategic partnerships. She brings to the company 25 years of industry experience spanning marketing and technical disciplines, including commercial software enterprise and Internet technologies. Prior to AppSheet, Ludloff served as VP of marketing at PatternBuilders, Inc. and as senior director of corporate marketing at NONSTOP Solutions (now Manhattan Associates). Before Manhattan Associates, she also served as VP of marketing for Optimize Solutions, as well as senior director of marketing at Brio Technology (now Hyperion). Prior to Hyperion, she worked at several other Bay Area public- and privately-held companies.

About AppSheet

The AppSheet intelligent no-code app development platform empowers business users to create and deploy robust apps tightly connected to existing business data. Unique machine learning and AI-forward functionality further simplifies app creation and enriches the end-user experience. While enabling rapid innovation and citizen development, the platform also ensures apps meet IT governance, security, and management requirements. Thousands of enterprises across the globe use AppSheet to address departmental, line of business, or company-wide digital transformation initiatives. Headquartered in Seattle, AppSheet’s mission is to disrupt the world of low-code app development. For more information, please visit www.appsheet.com.

