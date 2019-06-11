DISYS Celebrates 25 Years of Growth Through Staffing & Managed Services Excellence

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is celebrating 25 years of staffing and managed services excellence this year.

With its headquarters in McLean, Va and more than 40 offices worldwide, DISYS has risen through the ranks of recognized staffing firms over the last 25 years -- and has been listed as the 11th fastest-growing IT staffing firm in North America. DISYS also recently made SIA’s Diversity list .

“We have seen a lot of change and growth over the last 25 years,” said DISYS Principal Founder & CEO Mahfuz Ahmed . “We have lived by our corporate values and our commitment to customer service and our clients have rewarded us for it.”

Migrating from Bangladesh in the 1980s and starting DISYS in a basement in 1994, brothers Mahfuz & Maruf Ahmed, DISYS COO , worked together to create an organization that anticipates needs within the industries it serves.

While the two moonlighted during DISYS’ infancy, the Ahmed brothers began seeing real return on their investment in the wake of Y2K when they landed their first major contract. Over the next 10 years, DISYS experienced growth through its staffing enterprise and became a staple firm for many Fortune 500 organizations due to the firm’s ability to understand IT staffing is a constantly-changing market.

Throughout the years, DISYS has helped set industry standards for finding its clients top talent, bridging the gap between an organization’s internal IT teams and evolving technology.

“There is a clear formula for success within staffing,” Mahfuz Ahmed said. “It stems from knowing the signs of change within the industry and always positioning oneself to read and meet the needs of clients.”

Ahmed also says it is important to take measured steps to ensure an organization’s continued growth. Seeing a true opportunity to expand the business in 2010, DISYS began offering managed services across its supported industries.

DISYS has continued this investment by more recently building out an expanded Automation Center of Excellence (ACE) and hiring industry leaders across the spectrum to support and grow business.

“The decision to incorporate managed services into our core business offerings was really part of our growth’s natural progression,” Mahfuz Ahmed said. “We invested heavily in what we thought our clients needed and it paid off. DISYS has always looked towards expanding its offerings and is nimble enough to adapt to continually capture these pivotal opportunities.”

Now nearly a $500M organization, DISYS has continued to invest in its corporate infrastructure through processes and technology that ensure client success and build upon the core values it espouses: Accountability, Respect, Collaboration, Fairness and Ingenuity.

Further exhibiting growth, DISYS also announced and completed two top-tier acquisitions over the last two years. The acquisition of Xtreme Consulting Group in 2018 and Princeton Information in 2019 allowed DISYS the opportunity to expand its client base and offerings within key markets.

“We are thrilled and grateful to our clients and our employees -- all those who have contributed to our success over the last 25 years,” Ahmed said. “With this support, we will continue to meet and surpass our goals. We look forward to the next 25 years.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global managed services and staffing firm with more than 40 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. For more information about DISYS, visit http://disys.com .

