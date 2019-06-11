FINAL LEVEL MUSIC LTD Announces Music Collaboration

London, United Kingdom, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Final Level Music LTD today announced that they have joined forces to create a full service Indie Record Label with the Architects of West Coast Rap / Hip Hop, “Hen Gee” Henry Garcia and ICE-T.



Producing the next generations musical Stars, MDOT Taylor, SyckCeezyShorty and Hollo.

The Company is engaging in a soft Crowdfunding campaign via GoGetFunding ( https://gogetfunding.com/finallevelmusic/ ) to raise initial working capital prior to filing for an IPO on a London Exchange.

Visit Final Level Music web site for more information https://finallevelmusic.com .

About us: We are an Independent Music Company established to work with seasoned Recording Artists as well as New up and coming Artists.





Email: rmurphy@finallevelmusic.com

Investments contact: R. Murphy +1 (424) 354-8205

Media contact: Henry Garcia “Hen Gee” +1 (310) 403-4587

