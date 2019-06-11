Skykit Launches Android Version of Digital Signage Product at InfoComm

Android provides flexibility to users in terms of hardware, international availability, and customization options for both non-touch and touch display panels

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skykit LLC , an Agosto Holdings company and the first digital signage content management system (CMS) built on Google Cloud and integrated with G Suite and Drive, announced the availability of Skykit for Android . The Android offering gives customers an expanded choice of hardware devices that Skykit can support. It also makes Skykit available to organizations that may not be using Chrome.



/EIN News/ -- Android provides more options for specialized player deployments, including off-the-shelf media players, integrated System-on-Chip ( SoC ) players, and customized options for both touch and display panels. SoC displays eliminate the need to purchase a media player, saving space and power usage, which is especially beneficial to high volume enterprise installations as it reduces installation times, field service costs, and the overall capital outlay.

“Skykit on Android amplifies the product’s inherent flexibility by supporting a variety of devices running Android all while using our existing cloud services,” said Irfan Khan, CEO of Skykit. “This is simply an expansion of Skykit’s ability to serve our customers’ digital signage requirements.”

Skykit is debuting its Android version at InfoComm , North America’s largest trade event for the audiovisual industry, taking place in Orlando, Florida. Skykit can be found from June 12-14 in the Exhibit Hall on West Level 2 (see map here ) in the following partner booths:

Partner Booth Focus Philips 3421 Transportation industry use cases , best practices and branding. Elo 249 Corporate communications use cases, best practices and branding. Peerless 3429 Education industry use cases, best practices and branding. AOPEN 220 Skykit Meeting Manager (beta). Preview capabilities that let users book meeting rooms and manage conference room devices using Skykit.

"The Philips partnership with Skykit reflects our ability to bring innovative products and solutions to our clients," said Joseph King, Senior Director Commercial Displays, North America at Philips. "System-on-chip (SOC) displays powered by Android allow users to tap into the power of the graphics processor in Philips displays, which are strong enough to handle complex multimedia output."

Skykit is a fully managed SaaS built on Google Cloud Platform which means there is nothing to install, update, or patch for the CMS, device administration, or reporting applications. Its media players are supported by cloud services that are built out on the infinitely scalable Google Cloud. The CMS web-based interface lets users create and edit content with tools they already use—such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, Google Slides, YouTube videos, web streams and more—and easily publish content to one screen or thousands with the click of a button.

Skykit’s channel will be the primary avenue to fulfill hardware requests to meet all customer needs, including custom installations requiring additional I/O and peripherals for audience measurement, point-of-sale stations, and self-service kiosks. For more info about Skykit for Android availability or to purchase the product, contact sales@skykit.com . For information on becoming a reseller or distributor, contact Linda Hofflander, Skykit Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, at 612.605.3565 or linda.hofflander@agosto.com .

About Skykit LLC

Skykit is an award-winning, born-in-the-cloud digital signage software platform designed for infinite scalability. Easy to manage through the Chrome browser on any device, users can control, collaborate, and update content in real-time on any number of displays, anywhere in the world. Skykit has seamless integration with Google Drive and Apps, and lets users create content in the applications they already know and love. Skykit was launched in 2016 by Agosto Holdings, and has hundreds of customers using tens of thousands of screens. To learn more, visit www.skykit.com . Follow: Twitter | Blog .

About Agosto Holdings LLC

Founded in 2001, Agosto is a cloud services company that helps organizations leverage Google Cloud products in the private and public sectors by providing technical solutions, change management and training, migration and deployment from legacy systems, ongoing admin support, and custom product development. Agosto is one of the largest Google Cloud Platform Partners globally, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. and with sales offices in Chicago, Toronto, Houston, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Agosto’s clients include 1-800-Got-Junk?, the State of Wyoming, Unilog, Groupon, Jaguar Land Rover, and the Library of Congress, among others, and the company has been included in the Inc. 500 | 5000 four times. For more information, visit www.agosto.com . Follow: Twitter | Blog | LinkedIn .





