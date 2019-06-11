Associa Arizona Names Eli Crenshaw as Branch President

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, AZ, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona has recently named Eli Crenshaw, CMCA®, as the new branch president.



Mr. Crenshaw has been an esteemed member of the Associa family since 2007. Recently, he served as senior vice president of operations for Associa Nevada South where he managed the day-to-day operations, developed a new customer service strategy, supervised personnel performance, and increased overall customer satisfaction. As the new Associa Arizona branch president, he will focus on client growth and retention, operations, and employee education and training initiatives.



“Eli has a proven track record of success and is a creative problem solver with the ability to direct complex projects from concept to fully operational status, resolve conflict, improve morale, and consistently exceed clients’ expectations of service,” stated Matt Sesto, Associa regional vice president. “Under his leadership, we are excited to see where his vision takes the branch and our clients.”



Mr. Crenshaw holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



