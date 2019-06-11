Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) Named Finalist for 2019 Inman Innovator Award

Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) one of 10 in running to be named Most Innovative MLS, Association or Industry Organization

LISLE, Ill., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) has been named a finalist for the 2019 Inman Innovator award for Most Innovative multiple listing service (MLS), Association or Industry Organization.



Inman News created the Innovator Awards in 1997 to honor the real estate companies, technologies, and services that have propelled the real estate industry forward by improving the real estate transaction process for consumers and real estate professionals. This year, more than 60 organizations in total were announced as finalists across six categories.



“It’s a thrill to be recognized by Inman as a top innovator in the industry and it’s an honor to be included on an outstanding list of real estate forward-thinkers” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “MRED staff works extremely hard to provide our marketplace with the latest and greatest offerings that keep our real estate professionals on the cutting edge.”



Three organizations MRED partners with were also named finalists for Innovator awards. MLS Grid, MLS RoundTable, and the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) are among the finalists in the MLS, Association or Industry Organization category. Jensen sits on MLS Grid’s Board of Managers, RESO’s Board of Directors, and is a member of MLS RoundTable.



MRED won Inman’s 2013 award for Most Innovative MLS or Real Estate Trade Association and was also a finalist in 2017. Additionally, Jensen was named to Inman’s Real Estate Influencers List in 2017.



“The Inman Innovators represent the boldest minds in real estate working to change how the industry does business,” said Inman publisher Brad Inman. “We thank the finalists on this year’s list for their efforts to push real estate forward, and we’re excited to announce and celebrate their accomplishments in July.”



The award winners will be announced Thursday, July 25 at Inman Connect Las Vegas.



Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers more than 20 products and services to its customers. MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for 10 consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.

