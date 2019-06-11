INSP Sets Premiere Date for "Turquoise Fever"

Reality Docuseries Bows on Wednesday, August 14th at 9PM ET

(Indian Land, SC – June 11, 2019) – “All that glitters isn’t gold,” and audiences will see why when INSP’s newest original series, Turquoise Fever makes its television premiere on Wednesday, August 14th at 9PM ET. Craig Miller, VP of Original Programming and Development for INSP, made the announcement.

“Turquoise is uniquely identified with the American West, but most people have no idea how it is mined and where it comes from,” said Miller. He continued, “this series follows the Otteson family and their relentless pursuit of some of the most valuable turquoise in the world, often worth more than gold. In addition to following the triumphs and challenges of this family of everyday heroes, viewers will gain insight into the dangers of mining these rare gemstones and what makes some so expensive.”

Turquoise Fever follows the Ottesons as they battle blistering days and freezing nights, detonate explosives on treacherous slopes, and struggle to pull enough of the sought-after stone from the desert to keep their business going for a fourth generation.

Turquoise Fever is comprised of six episodes. The concept was created by Silent Crow Arts, and the pilot episode was produced by Essential Media. The series is being produced by Glassman Media.

About INSP

INSP is available nationwide to more than 78M households via Dish Network (channel 259), DirecTV (channel 364), Verizon FiOS (channel 286), AT&T U-verse (channel 564) and more than 2,800 cable systems. Click here to find INSP in your area. INSP provides a trusted viewing experience with a lineup of exclusive and original series, timeless Westerns, action-filled dramas, and films focused on adventure and heroic characters.

About Glassman Media

Glassman Media is an independent Los Angeles-based international television production company whose credits include NBC’s current hit series The Wall, produced in partnership with LeBron James and his production company Spring Hill Entertainment; the FOX upcoming series Spin The Wheel; ABC’s Battle of the Network Stars, CMT’s record-setting series Sweet Home Alabama; NBC’s hit dating series Average Joe; the critically-acclaimed Three Wishes (NBC), which was named the “most family friendly show on broadcast television.” Adaptations of Glassman Media original formats have been done in territories around the world.

