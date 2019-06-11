CSPi Launches Cybersecurity Solution to Address Commercial IoT Security Risks

Joint Solution with Seceon Provides Intelligent, Automated SIEM Capabilities to Proactively Stop Cyberattacks

BOSTON, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSPi (NASDAQ: CSPi), a provider of cybersecurity and packet capture products, managed IT and professional services and technology solutions, today announces a new approach to addressing the unique security challenges found in commercial Internet of Things (IoT) devices, especially in the medical (IoMT) and industrial (IIoT) markets. With Gartner estimating that over 25 percent of cyber-attacks will involve IoT devices by 2020, addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities is a major focus for organizations of all sizes and in all industries.



/EIN News/ -- CSPi and Seceon have partnered and developed a joint solution using a simple API integration between ARIA™ SDS Packet Intelligence application and aiSIEM to solve one of the biggest security challenges related to IoT: where endpoint detection and response (EDR) applications and other bolt-on security services cannot be deployed on IoT devices.

Commercial IoT devices have proven to be one of the most challenging to secure as security considerations have been deprioritized in order to maximize business returns. Most IoT devices have limited, if any, capacity to run third-party security applications like EDRs. However, the explosion of IoT devices means that more sensitive data is being shared across many devices and hackers now have more avenues to exploit, thus making security risks exponentially greater.

“The potential consequences associated with unsecured IoT devices are much worse than people may realize,” said Gary Southwell, GM, CSPi. “For example, a compromised medical IoT device can threaten a patient’s life, or if an industrial infrastructure, such as a power grid, is taken offline, it can cripple a city. When assessing how best to solve for the security vulnerabilities found in commercial IoT devices, it just made sense to partner with Seceon and leverage their aiSIEM solution. With an easy-to-deploy API the tools work seamlessly to control CSPi’s nVoy Security Appliances, which act as ARIA SDS in-line probes, which can automatically detect, contain and then disrupt any intrusion prior to data exfiltration or other damage.”

The ARIA Packet Intelligence application deploys transparently inside the network and detects, as well as monitors the traffic originating from all IoT devices. It classifies all the traffic related to those devices, at line rate, and creates enriched NetFlow metadata, which are ingested by Seceon’s aiSIEM. The aiSIEM’s ability to take in network flow data sourced from the ARIA SDS solution makes it very effective at finding difficult-to-detect network-born threats, including those originating from IoT devices.

Going one step further, the aiSIEM can instruct the ARIA SDS probes to stop only the specific threat conversations – while allowing critical applications and devices to continue to operate. The solution also provides simple, implementable network-based microsegmentation, preventing rogue IoT devices from trying to communicate with devices or applications they should not. The solution also works Seceon’s aiMSSP solution and allows MSSPs to offer lucrative managed detection and response (MDR) solutions into the IoT market space.

“We are very excited to join forces with CSPi and solve the unique challenges of securing commercial IoT devices,” stated Chandra Panday, CEO, Seceon. “Our aiSIEM solution was designed from the ground up to deliver a comprehensive approach to securing the complexity of evolving threat vectors, such as those found in medical and industrial IoT devices. When coupled with our aiMSSP offerings, both enterprises and MSSPs have a powerful new MDR solution to surgically stop more threats within the network, including those impacting IoT devices.”

For more information on the joint solution from CSPi and Seceon, please visit cspi.com/securing-commercial-IoT

About CSPi:

CSPi (NASDAQ: CSPI) operates two divisions, each with unique expertise in designing and implementing technology solutions to help their customers use technology as a means to success. The High Performance Product division, including the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence , originated from supporting initiatives for the Department of Defense and Western intelligence agencies related to network monitoring, data protection, and intelligence initiatives. This focused mindset now results in foolproof data protection, enterprise-wide. Our ARIA Software Defined Security suite provides enhanced network security, as well as accelerating incident response capabilities, while our Myricom nVoy Series appliances provide automated breach identification and notification, enabled by the 10G dropless packet capture inherent in our Myricom intelligent adapters . CSPi’s Technology Solutions division helps clients achieve their business goals and accelerate time to market through innovative IT solutions and professional services by partnering with best-in-class technology providers. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the cost, we offer a robust catalog of Managed IT Services providing 24×365 proactive support. Our team of engineers have expertise across major industries supporting five key technology areas: Advanced Security; Communication and Collaboration; Data Center; Networking; and Wireless & Mobility. For more information, please visit http://www.cspi.com/security

About Seceon:

Seceon empowers Enterprises and MSSPs to provide “Comprehensive Cybersecurity for the Digital-Era”, through the coalescence of Seceon’s Dynamic Threat Models, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with actionable contextual awareness to proactively surface threats and breaches that matter as well as to automatically contain and eliminate them in real-time. Seceon’s Open Threat Management (OTM) platform scales to millions of assets to collect raw data such as streaming logs, network flows and identities from all apps, devices, network infrastructure and cloud infrastructure including SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, IoTs and IIoTs, as well as advanced threat intelligence to provide comprehensive visibility of users, hosts, applications, and services. aiSIEM™ and aiMSSP™ are award-winning solutions built on the OTM platform to support enterprise Comprehensive Cybersecurity and MSSPs offering aiMDR, aiSOC and aiSIEM services with flexible deployment models. To learn more, please visit: www.seceon.com .

