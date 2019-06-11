Technology and Manufacturing Platform Company Suuchi Announces Major Investment from Decathlon Capital Partners

/EIN News/ -- New Funds to Support Team Expansion and Platform Development



NORTH BERGEN, NEW JERSEY, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Technology and Manufacturing Platform company Suuchi announces a seven-figure investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to support new platform development efforts and team expansion.

Suuchi specializes in the manufacturing of Made-in-the-USA apparel, shoes, bags and other lifestyle items using a network of factories and supply chain technology to reduce labor time and increase efficiency.

“Suuchi is transforming the future of American apparel manufacturing,” said the company’s namesake, CEO Suuchi Ramesh. “We call it the Suuchi Grid. Our customers call it a lot less stressful because our project management platform delivers the data they need to perfect speed-to-market.”



Suuchi helps clothing brands save money and reduce on-site inventory by ordering as the demand arises. The company is able to go from design to shipping of the finished apparel in as little as five days.

“With Decathlon’s investment in our mission, Suuchi can continue to grow, build out the company’s technology platform and hire the people we need to help us take this company to the next level,” she said.

“Suuchi’s technology puts them on the vanguard of innovation in apparel manufacturing,” said Decathlon’s Wayne Cantwell. “Their efficiency, quality-control and speed-to-market should only increase as they continue to grow. We are pleased to be an enabling part of their vision.”

About

Women-owned and mostly women operated, Suuchi Inc. is the Made-in-America manufacturing and technology company for today’s brands. Founded in 2016 with a vision of bringing both technology and transparency to the forefront of manufacturing, Suuchi provides a complete end-to-end solution for clients. From technology, production, sourcing to shipping, the company’s in-house experts provide brands with the utmost care and diligence. Learn more at https://www.suuchi.com/.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

Media Contact Suuchi Ramesh (551) 800-5950 suuchi@suuchi.com

