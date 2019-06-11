Automotive Sunroofs Market to See High Adoption in Passenger Cars, Noted TMR

Automotive Sunroofs Market to Reach US$11.4 Bn by 2024 and Expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2016 to 2024.

Albany, New York, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive sunroofs market is projected to demonstrate a positive growth curve in coming years, according to a Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. Leading companies are carrying out various research and development-based operations to boost electric vehicle production that will in turn greatly boost the adoption of sunroofs in years to come in the automotive sunroofs market. For instance, for next generation Prius, Toyota has recently launched a sunroof. Initially, only luxurious vehicles had sunroofs. However, due to its capacity to preserve optimum sunlight, to guarantee a better visibility inside the car and to improve the driving experience, they have become extremely popular. Vendors are leveraging this as an opportunity, which is expected them revenues over the forecast period in the automotive sunroofs market.

A large number of mergers and acquisitions are estimated to be carried out in the near future, where the major players are going to acquire the small vendors in the automotive sunroofs market to increase their presence worldwide. Today, a fragmented competitive landscape features the global automotive sunroofs market. This could be on account of a high demand in the region for premium luxury vehicles.

Key players operating in the global automotive sunroofs market are Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Webasto SE., Valmet Automotive, and Inteva Products, LLC.

According to TMR, the global automotive sunroofs market is anticipated to rise at 11.5% CAGR over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. The market was estimated to be worth US$4.79 Bn in 2016, and is likely to reach US$11.4 Bn by 2024.

Geographically, Europe is projected to be a leading region in the global automotive sunroofs market in the coming years. This could be on account of a high demand for premium/luxury cars in the region.

Demand for Safety and Comfort to Spur Automotive Sunroofs Market

The increasing demand for vehicle comfort and security systems has considerably boosted the requirement for automotive sunroofs. Sunroofs provide better air circulation in cars and also provide superior luminosity and lights during the day, thereby increasing passengers ' convenience. In addition to luxury or premium vehicles, OEMs have also begun to offer built-in and optional sunroof systems for medium-sized cars. For example, in its hatchback variant of i10, Hyundai launched widely the optional sunroof system.

In addition, the increased demands for safety and convenience have resulted in the installation of sunroofs to numerous technological advances, including intelligent glasses. These glasses are lighter, fuel efficient, feature thermal and light emission control, and contribute to the maintenance of vehicles' internal temperature. The use of smart glass in the sunroofs of cars manufactured under brands such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and other prominent industry leaders, is anticipated to evolve the sunroof industry at a considerable pace. Taking all of these variables into consideration, the global automotive sunroofs market is projected to witness a significant impetus in the coming years.

Solar Sunroofs to Emerge as Leading Market Trend

Strong demand for hybrid and electric vehicles has been going on in the automotive industry for a substantial time. The main reason for this is that regulating authorities globally are imposing strict coal emission standards and raising consumer security concerns. With the introduction of hybrid cars, solar sunroofs are strongly expanding as they are highly efficient on this type of vehicle.

Solar sunroofs are equipped with photovoltaic solar cells used for electricity generation. This type of sunroofs can also warm the car up when it's warm and the car cool when it's hot, not just help recharge the car's battery. Solar panels on solar roofs are probable to be equipped for electricity generation in future with growing technological advances.

This review is based on TMR’s report titled, “Automotive Sunroofs Market (Material - Glass Sunroof (In-Built, Tilt and Slide, Panoramic, Top-Mount, Pop-Up, and Solar Glass) and Fiber Sunroof (Foldable and Removable) - Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share and Forecast 2016 - 2024.”

The global Automotive Sunroofs Market has been segmented as follows:

Material Type

Glass Sunroof

Fiber Sunroof

Glass Sunroof Type

In-Built Glass Sunroof

Tilt and Slide Glass Sunroof

Panoramic Glass Sunroof

Top-Mount Glass Sunroof

Pop-Up Glass Sunroof

Solar Glass Sunroof

Fiber Sunroof Type

Foldable Fiber Sunroof

Removable Fiber Sunroof

Geography

North America The U.S. Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle-East and Africa (MEA)

U.A.E South Africa Rest of Middle-East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



