World Housing Solution Number Two on Orlando Business Journal’s 2019 Fast 50 Companies

Company earns coveted spot on Fast 50 with 829% growth over the last three years

ORLANDO, Fla., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Housing Solution , a manufacturer of expeditionary insulated composite structures for disaster relief and the U.S. military, was recently recognized as one of Central Florida’s fastest-growing privately-owned companies by the Orlando Business Journal. The 50 firms included on the list were chosen based on the rate of revenue growth from 2016 to 2018.



“We’re honored to be included on this competitive list of Central Florida’s fastest growing companies next to many successful organizations that are driving economic growth,” said Ron Ben-Zeev, founder and CEO of World Housing Solution. “This is validation for all the work our team has put in to growing the company, and we will continue to push ourselves further during the next steps of our journey.”

World Housing Solution ranks second on the 2019 list. The company creates composite structures for the U.S. military and delivers these long-lasting buildings to units stationed in bases and forward operating camps in the U.S. and overseas as a more versatile, cost-effective and safer alternative to legacy construction. Recently, the company expanded its solutions by establishing a Mobile Response Unit division to help displaced victims of natural/manmade disasters who may not have access to medical care.

In 2018, World Housing Solution ranked number 444 in Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. It ranked sixth overall in manufacturing, making it the fastest-growing manufacturer in the state of Florida. The company was also selected as one of the 50 Florida Companies to Watch in GrowFL’s 2018 annual list.

About World Housing Solution

World Housing Solution, founded in 2011, is a design and manufacturing company based in Orlando, Florida that creates robust, deployable composite structures, using innovative technologies that allow for quick assembly of highly energy efficient, off the grid capable, structures. The company has delivered these environmentally friendly, long-lasting structures to U.S. military units stationed in overseas camps as a more versatile, cost effective and safer alternative to legacy constructions. Recently, World Housing Solution expanded its solutions by establishing a Mobile Response Unit division. The company delivered three fully integrated Clinics on Wheels to Puerto Rico to provide medical relief for those affected by Hurricane Maria. A clinic was also dispatched to Texas after Hurricane Harvey struck Houston. World Housing Solution ranks 444 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies.

