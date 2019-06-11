Iconic Brands (ICNB) Subsidiary Green Grow Farms Signs Farm Lease in Calverton, NY

First Hemp Plants for CBD are in the Ground

AMITYVILLE, NY, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc . (OTCQB: ICNB) announced today that Green Grow Farms, www.greengrowfarmsinc.com , an operating subsidiary of Iconic Brands, has signed a lease and operating agreement in Calverton, New York to plant and grow hemp for CBD extraction. This agreement is with Romanski Inc. farm division, www.romanskiinc.com . The Romanski group is the perfect partner for the East End of Long Island: a family run business with a history of providing quality products and services. We are confident in their ability to execute on this project, and to grow with us on this exciting chapter in Long Island farming history.

The initial agreement calls for an immediate test crop with significant expansion shortly after the test crop. Green Grow Farms is pleased to announce they have received and delivered the first plants to the grow site. All plants are in the ground. Shareholders can visit Green Grow Farms’ Instagram account @greengrowfarmsinc for pictures and videos.

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, “From receiving our NY grow License just last week to securing this initial lease and planting our first crop, is very impressive. The Green Grow team is hitting the ground running. We’re looking forward to announcing expansion in our local markets as well as partnerships out of state.”

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com. Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under its subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD. Iconic Brands through its subsidiary, Green Grow Farms, has a license to grow Hemp for CBD in the State of New York, and is entering partnerships in additional states to grow and cultivate Hemp for the purpose of creating CBD Isolate.

Please follow us on Instagram @iconicbrandsusa and @greengrowfarmsinc

Please visit our website and follow us on twitter @BellissimabyCB and on Instagram @BellissimaProsecco: View Christie’s appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; www.bellissimaprosecco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov .

Iconic Brands, Inc. Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.