Woodbridge International Closes Amazingmail-Xpressdocs Deal

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Amazingmail.com, Inc. to Xpressdocs, a portfolio company of Falcata Capital.



Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Amazingmail is a tech-enabled, direct mail solutions provider and USPS® Affiliate Partner. Founded in 1999 as one of the first online direct mail service providers, Amazingmail offers online self-service direct mail, full-service direct mail and a robust programmatic direct mail API to support national brands and marketing automation platforms. Leveraging its patented process, Amazingmail prints and mails uniquely personalized postcards and business letters in order sizes as little as one to as large as hundreds of thousands within the same day.

Danielle Stiehl, President and Chief Executive Officer of Amazingmail, said in the company’s announcement of the deal, “This acquisition provides Amazingmail with the opportunity to offer an expanded set of products, services, and support to our customers by leveraging Xpressdocs’ expertise in enterprise marketing solutions. We look forward to the future and what we can produce as members of the Xpressdocs’ family.”

Xpressdocs Partners, Ltd. is a Texas based provider of tech-enabled direct marketing and brand management solutions. From full-service direct mail, digital print, conventional print, custom packaging, bindery and finishing services, to integrated cross-media marketing campaigns that include print, email and social media.

Falcata Capital is a Houston-based private equity firm investing in software and technology-enabled service companies across a wide array of industries. The firm has been involved in more than 25 successful acquisitions over the past five years.

