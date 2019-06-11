INVICTUS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT TO BOARD

/EIN News/ --

Vancouver, BC, June 11, 2019 - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS2) announced today that Mr. Colin Kinsley has been appointed to the Board of Directors as an independent Director. Mr. Kinsley previously served on the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the “Board”) from December, 2014 to June, 2017.

Mr. Trevor Dixon, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “The Company is very pleased to have Mr. Kinsley join the Board. Mr. Kinsley’s extensive knowledge, achievements in government and business background will further strengthen the Company's management team. I look forward to working with Mr. Kinsley.”

Mr. Kinsley served as Mayor of the City of Prince George for twelve years. Prior to that, he had a thirty year career in the Natural Gas Industry. Mr. Kinsley has played an active role in local government, having served as an Alderman from 1984 - 1993, as well as Chairman of the Regional District Board for four years. He has also served as a Director of the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, as well as a Commissioner of the B.C. Utilities Commission. Mr. Kinsley is a Past-President and Life Member of the North Central Municipal Association. As a Director of the Regional District of Fraser Fort George, Mr. Kinsley also served as the Board Chair. He was a Director on the Boards of the Prince George Community Foundation, the Canadian National Institute for the Blind and The Prince George Cougars Community Education and Sports Society. Provincially, Mr. Kinsley has served on the Board of BC Transit, as Vice-President of the Municipal Finance Authority of B.C., and has represented the Regional District on the Fraser Basin Council. Internationally, he has served as the Vice-President, North America, for the International Association of Mayors of Northern Cities.

