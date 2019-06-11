Westell Launches RMX-4000 Intelligent Site Management Platform

Next-Gen Remote Unit Extends IoT capabilities

AURORA, Ill., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL), a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions, announced today availability of its new RMX-4000, the latest addition to Westell’s comprehensive solution for intelligent site management.



/EIN News/ -- Typically installed at a remote, unmanned location, such as a cell tower, the RMX-4000 enables alarm monitoring, intelligent protocol conversion, wireless device aggregation, and equipment connectivity. Used together with Westell’s Optima™ Intelligent Management system or another Operational Support System, the RMX-4000 enhances network management strategy, reduces operational costs and improves overall operational efficiency by reducing the need to dispatch maintenance personnel to remote locations.

“Wireless providers and cell-tower operators are familiar with the economic benefits of intelligent remote monitoring,” said Westell’s President and CEO Stephen John. “With the new RMX-4000, Westell can bring these benefits to a wide variety of new applications for power utility providers, industrial pump operators, natural gas and petroleum distributors, television broadcasters and other industrial concerns.”

The RMX-4000 is a scalable platform that can be configured to serve any size site. New features such as support for industrial 900Mhz wireless sensor technology, WiFi, low-cost wired sensors, and Power-over-Ethernet make the RMX-4000 ideal for developing IoT applications. The RMX-4000 supports wireless provisioning via Android or IOS mobile apps, further simplifying and streamlining installation and deployment.

The RMX-4000 is available for customers today.

Click here to be added to the Westell email distribution list for Company news releases and SEC filings.

About Westell Technologies

Westell is a leading provider of high-performance network infrastructure solutions focused on innovation and differentiation at the edge of communication networks where end users connect. The Company's comprehensive set of products and solutions enables service providers and network operators to improve performance and reduce operating expenses. With millions of products successfully deployed worldwide, Westell is a trusted partner for transforming networks into high-quality, reliable systems. For more information, please visit westell.com .

Twitter – Company: @Westell_Tech



Contact

Tom Minichiello

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary

Westell Technologies

630-375-4740

tminichiello@westell.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.